Outlook: As noted above, we had very little action in FX for the past two days, and not restfully. If inflation today is as expected around 6.5% and core at 5.7%, a less hawkish Fed may already be priced in but probably not–we still expect the dollar to suffer. The core rate is probably where the rationale will lie.

If headline were to come in lower, even by one-tenth of one point or more at 6.3-6.4%, look out–the dollar will tank. And at least one big bank (Wells Fargo) has 6.3%. We found only one outfit forecasting a rate above the consensus 6.5%--Trading Economics at 6.7%.

The Cleveland Fed NowCast has 6.64% for Dec and 6.51% for Jan, and core similarly at 5.87% in Dec and a dip to 5.76% in Jan. The market is expecting a lower core--5.7%. Trading Economics is closer to the Cleveland Fed at 5.8% for core, although the Cleveland Fed still beats it at 5.87%. Anyone counting on core to deliver the dovish Fed story might be out of luck.

Then there are the alternative statistics that can get taken front and center to make the dovish case. First is the monthly data. As Bloomberg reports, the forecast for Dec is for the first monthly decline in CPI since May 2020, led by energy prices.

Then there is the quarter-over-quarter, now down to 2% in Q3 and possibly only 1.6% in Q4.

Late yesterday the WSJ got cute and delivered an article on “supercore” inflation. This goes beyond food and energy to refine core to “metrics such as core services excluding housing–or even core services excluding housing and medical care. And even that won’t be entirely satisfying.

We know goods inflation is down–we have prices drop all over the place, like fertilizer and used cars. Service inflation is up, but let’s refine services inflation to focus on wage hike-driven inflation. Even Fed chief Powell likes this approach and last week the tiny drop in wage growth drove equities up. We have to wait for the labor cost index to be sure.

The WSJ notes PCE core goods inflation over the past three recorded months [is] running at an annualized rate of minus 1.9%. Meanwhile, “core PCE prices climbed at a 3.6% annualized rate over the three months ended in November, still well above the Fed’s 2% target.” Note the measurement--three months annualized. It’s not crazy–real economists use this measure–but it’s not terribly useful, either.

To get back to services inflation, some of it is episodic, like airline fares, which went up a lot and then stabilized. If we can remove a few other things, including medical costs and medical transportation along with housing, maybe we can invent an inflation number for services that is really, really low–and vindicate those who see the Fed ending the hiking cycle soon. We worry about some guy talking his position… Note that removing housing may already be outdated as home prices are falling and even rents are starting to come down.

No matter which version of inflation is marched front and center to make the case, the market is help-bent on seeing lower inflation. It’s easy to forget CPI (in any time frame) is not what the Fed actually looks at, which is PCE, and also that even if the Fed goes for 25 bp on Feb 1 rather than 50 bp, that doesn’t mean it will halt hiking or start cutting before yearend, as the narrative currently has it.

Besides, US inflation is not moderating at the pace the dreamers expect, and for a dozen reasons, including government spending, a materialistic population, tariffs, the high cost of green energy, price gouging, and the eventual rise in the cost of energy. Still to be identified is whatever action the EU, at Germany’s initiative, takes against the US for favoring domestic production of critical goods, something that can easily harm US exports (which don’t need any pushing). Nobody seems to notice that energy prices are abnormally low and that hardly ever lasts long.

Oh, never mind. The market wants to believe inflation is getting beaten back by the Fed stick and believe it’s right to trash the dollar and favor equities. We get talks by three Fed officials today (Philadelphia Pres Harker, St Louis Pres Bullard, and Richmond Pres Barkin) but comments will get drowned out by market action.

Tidbit: We have sporadic panic attacks about the debt ceiling and every time it’s the little boy crying wolf and in the end there was a wolf, so we don’t really know whether to worry or not. We could face the crisis as early as next week.

We don’t really have decent gimmicks to get around the debt ceiling and it could be serious this time, given the irresponsible House just elected by those geniuses, the American voters. One idea is the trillion-dollar platinum “coin.” Another is something named a premium bond, which takes advantage of principal adding to the debt burden but interest not adding to the debt.

So the government sells a bond with a huge interest rate that artificially lifts the face value. This would make the debt ceiling basically irrelevant. Wonder why TreasSec Rubin didn’t do that?

He concludes: “As an actual thing for the US Treasury to do, I think it is obviously very bad; the US Treasury market, perhaps the most important financial market in the world, should not be run on accounting gimmicks. Actually doing this would be terrible! On the other hand the US Treasury market, perhaps the most important financial market in the world, should not default, either. Issuing premium bonds would be bad, but the alternatives are mostly worse, so it’s worth being ready to do it.”

Tidbit: The Daily Chart report has this commentary from a pro: “The S&P 500 reclaimed its 50-day moving average yesterday, and it's less than 1% below its 200-day moving average. David points out that the index is stronger internally than it is on the surface. As of today's close, more than 78% of stocks within the S&P 500 are above their 50-day moving averages, and more than 65% of stocks are above their 200-day moving averages.”

And this breadth indicator is not alone. First-class analyst Edward Yardeni agrees: “The outlook for the world economy is actually improving. [US equities] “made a low on Oct. 12. That was the end of the bear market and we’re back in a bull market.”

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

