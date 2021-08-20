US markets are being shaken by the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks, as most FOMC members want to start dialing back the bond purchases before the end of this year.
Amazon slipped below the $3200 mark, as Facebook is testing an important support on the back of discouraging news, and deteriorating risk appetite.
Chinese stocks, on the other hand, are being hammered by additional Chinese crackdown news.
It looks like only worsening Covid news, soft economic data and deteriorating sentiment could convince the Fed members that removing support may not be a good idea and reverse the market mood.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off the lows as the dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is trading below 1.17 but off the lows. The dollar is taking a break from its gains led by fears of tapering from the Federal Reserve and rising COVID-19 cases. German PPI beat estimates with 1.9% MoM.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.36 after weak UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.36, under pressure after the UK reported a plunge of 2.5% in Retail Sales, far worse than expected. The dollar is benefiting from safe-haven flows. Speculation about Fed tapering continues.
XAU/USD braces for a bumpy road to $1,835
Gold picks up bids to refresh intraday high amid US dollar pullback. Mixed catalysts confuse market players and the USD bulls. Virus woes remain on the table but stimulus, vaccines and China offer recent filters.
Coinbase to add $500 million in crypto including Ether, DeFi tokens on balance sheet
Coinbase has gotten the green light to invest $500 million in leading cryptocurrencies to its balance sheet. The firm aims to be the first publicly traded company to hold Ether, DeFi tokens, and various digital assets.
When is a taper not a rate hike? Whenever the Fed says so
The questions around the primary topic in world markets continue to grow. Will the Fed announce the long-awaited taper of its bond program at its September meeting?