US markets are being shaken by the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks, as most FOMC members want to start dialing back the bond purchases before the end of this year.

Amazon slipped below the $3200 mark, as Facebook is testing an important support on the back of discouraging news, and deteriorating risk appetite.

Chinese stocks, on the other hand, are being hammered by additional Chinese crackdown news.

It looks like only worsening Covid news, soft economic data and deteriorating sentiment could convince the Fed members that removing support may not be a good idea and reverse the market mood.