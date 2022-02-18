Cashed half profits in EURCHF this morning. We now have a ‘scratch’ trade setup in the cross.
Taken two short trades this morning on the back of the USD hitting support. We are selling GBPUSD and AUDUSD with the GBPUSD set up offering substantial risk/reward
We talk through the reasoning in the video.
The analysis, data and visual graphic charts or pictures contained herein are provided “as is” and without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Educate2accumulate, contractors or employees, or any third-party data provider, shall not have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information contained in any Educate2accumulate publication. All products and services of Educate2accumulate are sold as information services for investors and traders and are not personal recommendations to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment, nor an offer to buy or sell securities or any other type of investment. The publishers of Educate2accumulate and all other products and services of Educate2accumulate are not brokers and are not acting in any way to influence the purchase or sale of any security. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice, and you should always obtain current information and perform due diligence before trading. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The Subscriber to Educate2accumulate educational service agrees they will not hold Educate2accumulate or any of its employees, partners, and/or affiliates liable for any trading decisions or actions taken by the Subscriber based directly on the educational posts placed in the live trading room. We recommend that anyone trading financial markets should do so with caution and consult with a qualified independent financial advisor or professional investment consultant before doing so. Trading can be a risky proposition, and traders may lose more than their original account deposit. The act of subscribing to this website acknowledges your agreement to the terms and conditions stated herein.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 area on modest dollar strength
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1350 as the cautious market mood helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals ahead of the weekend. Ahead of Fedspeak and US President Biden's meeting with international leaders, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains a little below 96.00.
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, stays near 1.3600
GBP/USD is fluctuating in a relatively tight range around 1.3600 on Friday as investors asses the latest developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The upbeat data from the UK seems to have failed to provide a boost to the British pound.
Gold closes in on $1,900 amid souring market mood
Gold reversed its direction and rose toward $1,900 in the second half of the day with risk flows cooling off on reports claiming additional Russian troops were moving to the Ukrainian border. The 10-year US T-bond yield is down 1.5%, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad
Decentraland price eyes a retest of $2.92 after rejection at the $3.39 resistance barrier. This downswing will allow MANA to trigger an ascent to the weekly resistance level at $3.86.
US Permission Granted: Retail Sales and Nonfarm Payrolls give the Fed options Premium
Consumer sentiment last month was the worst in almost a decade but depression did not keep anyone home. Consumer spending saw the largest gain in ten months.