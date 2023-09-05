Share:

Forecast: We might perceive that the dollar has already gone too high and might come down hard. But no, we have plenty of things to rely on to keep the dollar afloat. Top of the list is the Fed continuing to believe that higher rates surely must constrain growth and inflation at some point. It finds it hard to believe higher rates are thorn in the side and not a knife stab. So, pause in September but then a hike in November, whatever the CME FedWatch says. Sensible people are buying the dollar on the higher real rate diff and higher real growth.

As for risk aversion: two things to worry about the most: rising energy costs that keep inflation from falling, and the latest geopolitical mess, Putin + Erdogan + Jung-Un.

Tidbit: As noted above, the Atlanta Fed updated its Q3 GDPNow to the same 5.6% as before. (Contrast with the Conference Board’s forecast of recession in H2 this year.) We get another update on Sept 6. One of the key factors, along with consumer and government spending, is “gross private domestic investment growth,” which sent from 11.8% to 12.3%.

A component of that is spending on construction of manufacturing plants. As WolfStreet explains, this started in Jan 2021 at about $6 billion, the same as in Jan 2015. But then it surged, up a stunning 186% over the 30 months from January 2021 through July 2023. “At the current pace, companies are investing nearly $17 billion per month in building manufacturing plants, or about $203 billion a year!”

And this is not toothpicks and socks—it’s chips and computer stuff, and a lot of it will be robot-driven. We tend not to celebrate this, but “There is still a huge amount of manufacturing in the US. By output, the US is the second largest manufacturing country behind China, and larger than Germany, Japan, and South Korea combined.”

Dependence on China, especially for chips, was a big part of the supply chain problem. We got the wake-up call. WolfStreet has some other juicy data, like PPI for nonresidential building construction flattening out “in January 2023, with essentially no month-to-month increases through June, followed by a drop in July, which pulled down the year-over-year increase in July to 3.8%, the lowest since June 2021.” The y/y had been far higher.

Granted, factory construction is still 17.4% of total construction, but this is up from 8.9% in July 2021.

Tidbit: On Friday Nobel winner Krugman had a simple but impressive piece on China’s predicament that is worth quoting almost in full. In addition to the working age population growth having peaked in 2015 and the demographics trending toward less than replacement in births, “… China has an incredibly high national savings rate. Why? I’m not sure there’s a consensus about the causes, but an I.M.F. study argued that the biggest drivers are a low birthrate — so people don’t feel they can rely on their children to support them in retirement — and an inadequate social safety net, so they don’t feel that they can rely on public support either.

“As long as the economy was able to grow extremely fast, businesses found useful ways to invest all those savings. But that kind of growth is now a thing of the past.

“The result is that China has a huge quantity of savings all dressed up with no good place to go. And the story of Chinese policy has been one of increasingly desperate efforts to mask this problem. For a while China maintained demand by running huge trade surpluses, but this risked a protectionist backlash. Then China channeled excess savings into a monstrous real estate bubble, but this bubble is now bursting.

“The obvious answer is to boost consumer spending. Get state-owned enterprises to share more of their profits with workers. Strengthen the safety net. And in the short run, the government could just give people money — sending out checks, the way America has done.

“So why isn’t this happening? Several reports suggest that there are ideological reasons China won’t do the obvious. As best I can tell, the country’s leadership suffers from a strange mix of hostility to the private sector (just giving people the ability to spend more would dilute the party’s control); unrealistic ambition (China is supposed to be investing in the future, not enjoying life right now); and a sort of puritanical opposition to a strong social safety net, with Xi condemning “welfarism” that might erode the work ethic.

“The result is policy paralysis, with China making halfhearted efforts to push the same kinds of investment-led stimulus that it used in the past.

“Should we write China off? Of course not. China is a bona fide superpower, with enormous capacity to get its act together. Sooner or later it will probably get past the prejudices that are undermining its policy response.

“But the next few years may be quite ugly.”

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!