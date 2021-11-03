RBA heard us and has started to wake up!

It is still not enough to just state the obvious, that they will actually need to be more flexible than merely having a 2024 target.

My forecasts for what the RBA will actually be doing have not changed. I always said that they themselves did not know it yet, but they will be hiking rates in 2022. That 10y bond yields are going to 2.5% quickly. Then 3.5%.

I have to speak plainly here; it is the only way to understand the true lay of the land. The RBA is so full of its own pretence, that it is more important and dominating of their behaviour and policy that they move slowly. As if to assert a sense of superiority. This is exactly why they will remain behind the curve and continue to fail the Australian people.

We need a dynamic board that says,

"Hey, things are changing quickly, the economy is going to be below trend but OK, historic crisis settings are already entirely inappropriate, and are generating inflation, wages pressures, property market over-exuberance, and we need to bite that in the bud straight away."

"What we are going to do is unwind our bond buying rapidly by the end of Q1. After that, we will need to consider slowly, methodically, raising the official cash rate to around 1.50% over the next two years. That is our new plan, but we remain ready to change our path and decisions at any point due to the nature of the fast-evolving world we live in."

"We need to do this to avoid a wild swinging roller-coaster of an economy for many years to come."

Now, wouldn't that be a whole lot more sensible than this current charade of we know what we are doing. Because we all know that is not true.