RBA heard us and has started to wake up!
It is still not enough to just state the obvious, that they will actually need to be more flexible than merely having a 2024 target.
My forecasts for what the RBA will actually be doing have not changed. I always said that they themselves did not know it yet, but they will be hiking rates in 2022. That 10y bond yields are going to 2.5% quickly. Then 3.5%.
I have to speak plainly here; it is the only way to understand the true lay of the land. The RBA is so full of its own pretence, that it is more important and dominating of their behaviour and policy that they move slowly. As if to assert a sense of superiority. This is exactly why they will remain behind the curve and continue to fail the Australian people.
We need a dynamic board that says,
"Hey, things are changing quickly, the economy is going to be below trend but OK, historic crisis settings are already entirely inappropriate, and are generating inflation, wages pressures, property market over-exuberance, and we need to bite that in the bud straight away."
"What we are going to do is unwind our bond buying rapidly by the end of Q1. After that, we will need to consider slowly, methodically, raising the official cash rate to around 1.50% over the next two years. That is our new plan, but we remain ready to change our path and decisions at any point due to the nature of the fast-evolving world we live in."
"We need to do this to avoid a wild swinging roller-coaster of an economy for many years to come."
Now, wouldn't that be a whole lot more sensible than this current charade of we know what we are doing. Because we all know that is not true.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1600 as Powell takes the wind out of dollar's sails
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains around 1.1600 as the dollar is having a difficult time outperforming its major rivals. Following the Fed's decision to reduce asset purchases by $15 billion per month, Chairman Powell emphasized that the liftoff test is not met on employment goal.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3700
GBP/USD extended its daily upside in the late American session toward 1.3700. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength as FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reminds markets that the end of asset purchases won't necessarily mean an automatic rate hike.
Shiba Inu to provide the last buy opportunity before SHIB price doubles again
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating since it hit a new all-time high on October 28. So far, SHIB has been hovering around a crucial barrier, showing indecision among buyers and sellers.
Fed Quick Analysis: Three hawkish taper twists set to lift dollar Premium
The devil is in the details – while the Fed has been preparing markets for its tapering decision for months, there are still three hawkish twists that could push the dollar higher.