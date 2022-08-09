Outlook: We call August the dog days of summer and assume every soul in Europe has gone to the beach, but historically, August can be an active trading month and sometimes followed by big news and reversals in September. Today looks like a do-nothing day so far.

We have more than one puzzle in FX these days. First up is the refusal of many in the bond market to reality-check their forecasts for recession and the Fed. A single data point (payrolls) does not remove the risk of recession or imply anything at all about a soft landing, especially because the data is screwy, as we point out with depressing frequency. The household survey doesn’t line up with the corporate numbers, the labor shortage is bigger than the demographics can justify, and what’s with the younger cohort just not working at all?

Some of these inconsistencies can come home to roost on the Q2 productivity and unit labor costs, which we know will show lower productivity and rising costs from the data already released. This could become a big, fat negative in terms of future earnings and upcoming inflation. Remember, this is for Q2, so rear-view mirror, but unit labor costs jumped 12.6% annualized in Q1, which TE reports reflects “a 4.4% increase in hourly compensation and a 7.3% decrease in productivity. Unit labor costs increased 8.2% over the last four quarters, the largest four-quarter increase since Q3 1982.”

If the data is interpreted as spelling higher inflation, we wonder if this is dollar-positive (yes to 75 bp and more) or negative (hard landing).

The next puzzle is the dollar getting a hosing, even a gentle one, in the face of the near-universal expectation of another 75 bp hike in September. Or should we say it’s not the dollar that’s soft but rather the euro that is firm. We can find no reason at all for the euro to be firm, let alone firmer. The energy crisis is severe and not getting any better. The US lacks the capacity, including delivery capability, to provide LNG, even if Europe could build receiving facilities fast enough. Even the Ruhr lacks enough coal to get Europe through next winter. Why is the euro resilient?

We might say something similar about the pound, where critics say the increase in utility bills to the average household will be on the order of £2000, on top of the existing rise by £500. The contenders for the PM job are not making any promises of subsidies. Now there’s an unhappy voter base.

One explanation is mass confusion about the key rates like EUR/USD that is not echoed in the crosses. See the EUR/CHF, a big dip and apparently something the SNB is comfortable with. The commodity currencies are tracking the rising commodity prices as though the world is not in danger of recession, never mind just the US. Oxford Economics just lowered its forecast for China to 3.2% in 2022, from 4% previously, mostly on the grounds that the zero Covid policy is so destructive. “… as long [the policy] persists, [it] seems likely to crimp private-sector growth, regardless of whether there is further fiscal stimulus or not.” In addition, “real estate remains the key medium-term risk to China's economy. While containing real estate leverage is beneficial to a sustainable, albeit slower, long-term growth, the process will be bumpy, and the risk of a hard landing in real estate is likely to haunt the economy for some time.”

So we have the world two biggest economies doing okay–just okay–but facing severe risk of recession. So why do we have a spirited risk-on sentiment? It’s a puzzle. It’s also a case where you can know the fundamentals and still get the direction dead wrong. Pare and pare some more.

Anchor: Bloomberg: CPI probably at 8.7% y/y year from 9.1% in June, led down by gasoline. But core is seen picking up to 6.1% from 5.9%.

Political Tidbit: It made the front page of the FT so it must be important–the FBI executed a search warrant on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. To get the search warrant, it had to demonstrate to a judge, convincingly, that a crime had been committed and the FBI had probable cause to believe it could be found at the site. The search warrant (and the affidavit behind it) is not public but it’s semi-confirmed the Feds are after more classified national security stuff the National Archives wants back. If they find stuff pertaining to other cases, and Trump is under investigation by three federal grand juries and those in two states, it’s fair game. Commentators note you get a subpoena for evidence under normal circs but a search warrant if you can’t be trusted to deliver or might destroy evidence.

The worry about indicting a former president is overdone. A grand jury was prepared to indict Nixon until the Ford pardon and Clinton escaped indictment by making a last-minute deal. As TV teaches us, democracies of all sorts indict, convict and jail former leaders–France, Italy, Israel, Brazil, S. Korea, and many others. The bigger worry is what does it mean for the rule of law and “no one is above the law” if we do not indict Trump? A great many people want him not to be able to run for public office again, although some Dems want him to run in 2024 because revulsion is building even among Republicans and the Dems think they would win in a landslide. Voters are tired of grievances. But it’s safer and better for general civility, already stretched to the breaking point, if he is forbidden to run because of a conviction. The real problem is what to do about sending Secret Service agents to jail, too.

Sordid politics like this may not be relevant in trading environments, but touches on foreign affairs. The US just welcomed Sweden and Finland into Nato, an organization Trump tried to get rid of. One suspects Trump would have welcomed Russia into Ukraine. The US lost a lot of respect during the Trump presidency, during which Trump himself became a risk factor in financial markets (e.g., upon imposition of tariffs on China). If Trump runs again or his supporters try to stage a civil war, as he threatened, US politics can become a financial market factor.

