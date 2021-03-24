- Core inflation rose strongly, to 4.1%, in the first half of March
- The non-anticipated higher-than-expected core inflation print was driven by both core goods prices, and services prices, pushed upwards by a 15% increase in airfare prices as lockdown measures have relaxed and people seem to be disregarding pandemic-related risks
- Looking ahead, headline inflation is set to increase further in March and above 5.0% in April, while core easing is unlikely to occur until late 2Q
- If demand picks up and/or the reopening of the economy in spite of continued risks translates into higher prices, core inflation could remain sticky to the downside for longer than previously thought
- Overall, the inflation release changes our call for tomorrow’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting to pause at 4.0%
- The wording might signal data-dependent decisions going forward
- Yet, due to the fact that monetary policy operates with a lag, alongside the communication challenges that making more than one pause during an easing cycle would represent, we now think that the current easing cycle already ended with the monetary policy rate at 4.0%
We no longer expect Banxico to cut the monetary policy rate at tomorrow’s meeting; the surprising jump in core inflation in the first half of March likely marks the end of the easing cycle
In today’s inflation data release for the first half of March, core inflation jumped above 4.0% YoY (to 4.09%), surprising decisively to the upside (BBVA Resarch: 0.20% FoF, 3.91, same forecast as the consensus one). With this, both headline and core inflation stand at 4.1% i.e., above Banxico’s 2-4% target range.
Up until this data –i.e., new information–, we thought that the arguments for a pause were not solid (for details see). Nevertheless, we assigned a high probability (40%) to a hold decision for three reasons not related with the current global and domestic backdrop. First, Banxico has a history of backward-looking decisions. Second, it also has a tendency of being excessively cautious in our view. Third, to a degree, it seems to have some disregard for the importance of clear communication as an important policy tool.
However, today’s core inflation print represents a game-changer in our view. Not only the MPC will most likely hold the monetary policy rate unchanged at 4.0%, but due to the fact that monetary policy operates with a lag, alongside the communication challenges of making more than one pause during an easing cycle, we now think that the current easing cycle already ended with the monetary policy rate at 4.0%
This document was prepared by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s (BBVA) Research Department on behalf of itself and its affiliated companies (each a BBVA Group Company) for distribution in the United States and the rest of the world and is provided for information purposes only. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained herein refer to that specific date and are subject to changes without notice due to market fluctuations. The information, opinions, estimates and forecasts contained in this document have been gathered or obtained from public sources believed to be correct by the Company concerning their accuracy, completeness, and/or correctness. This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to acquire or dispose of an interest in securities.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of US data, EU Summit
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18 ahead of US jobless claims and GDP figures. Details of President Biden's infrastructure plans are eyed. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, marginally higher as the dollar takes a breather. The EU and the UK said they are working on a win-win accord on vaccine distribution and investors await a full agreement.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.