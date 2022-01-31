Imbalance and paradox

From the financial crisis of 2008 until today, the central banks are printing money in order to respond to the constant challenges with the central goal of strengthening the economy. The policy is to create liquidity that enhances money circulation and therefore increases GDP. At the same time, however, this policy creates a large increase in public debt. During the pandemic, which is the latest challenge facing policymakers, central banks chose to support businesses and households by continuing to print money, boosting buying power and thus production and consumption.

This policy, however, has raised a big issue. The point is that the extensive printing of money that increased consumption failed to create corresponding productive structures, as well as the corresponding wealth for households and businesses. The imbalance of consumption, production and wealth is a big issue for policymakers. In fact, managing this imbalance will be a major new challenge for policymakers, as it appears that we are entering a period in which the economy and markets will test the resilience of this imbalance.

Already, the first implications are emerging from the imbalance in supply chains with the inability of supply to meet demand. This imbalance has been created to a large extent by the increase in liquidity and the increase in consumption by the citizens, while on the other hand, the productive structures of enterprises cannot meet the increased demand.

Focusing on exactly what is happening, we see that during the pandemic and in previous years, the cash flows of the citizens increased. At the same time, companies, although benefiting from access to cheap money and government subsidies during the pandemic, did not boost corporate wealth to a degree commensurate with the capital they received. In essence, the funds raised or received from state subsidies by the companies were not converted into productive structures that would give the corresponding added value to the products and services provided by these companies. So, without the corresponding increase in the value of the products, the wealth of the companies did not increase according to the capital they received.

This imbalance was looking for an occasion to emerge. And this occasion came when with the vaccination of the population it became clear that the problem of the pandemic is manageable and the economies began to enter normalcy. At that moment, the following paradox was created: while production was not boosted by corresponding added value in products and services, excessive consumer liquidity and the inability of supply to meet demand led to a large increase in the prices of goods and products. So, prices did not rise because of the added value of a product or service, as they should, but because of imbalances in the economy. In effect, these imbalances have led to an increase in inflation to unprecedented levels. These imbalances could keep inflation high for quite some time. In addition, they have triggered a tighter monetary policy by central banks, which are now planning, after a long time, a cycle of interest rate hikes to curb inflation.

Markets

In terms of markets, over the last ten years, the increase in liquidity and capital due to access to cheap money for businesses and households, combined with the negative real returns offered by deposit accounts and bonds, made the assets such as stocks and real estate attractive investments, and thus, led them to a large increase in their prices.

However, the forthcoming increase in interest rates by central banks may undermine the dynamics of the long-term rising prices. Indeed, in the wake of the impending interest rate hikes, the shares of companies, mainly those called growth companies, fell sharply.

An increase in interest rates will indeed increase the cost of business capital and worsen their future cash flows. This reduces the present value of listed companies and leads investors to seek other forms of investment such as bonds whose nominal return is expected to increase as interest rates rise. However, no matter how much interest rates rise in the next period, this increase, due to the high level of government debt, cannot be significant and therefore the real increase in bond yields is difficult to become positive.

As we can see in the charts below, the gap between bond interest rates and inflation is quite large, and no matter how much the central banks raise interest rates, which, as mentioned, cannot be large, this gap will be difficult to bridge. While given the imbalances in, production value-added of products, wealth, supply and demand, which were mentioned above, it is difficult to see a significant de-escalation of inflation.

We are all interconnected

The inability of fixed income securities to continue to not be able to offer satisfactory returns to investors is good news for assets such as stocks and real estate as well as commodities. Fixed income products such as bonds will continue to not be an attractive form of investment.

Negative net returns on fixed income securities can act as a lever to prevent a large cycle of falling asset prices such as stocks and real estate. However, in order for their prices to continue to rise, productivity will need to be improved by enhancing the added value of the products and services they provide.

The good news is that we are in an era when value-added empowerment, is more affordable than ever before. This happens for two reasons:

1. because we are already entering the Fifth Industrial Revolution where the interconnection with the coexistence of people and machines can easily and exponentially add value to the products and services provided.

2. because there is a huge interconnection of all companies, so, there is direct access to knowledge and information. It is inevitable that the interconnectedness of knowledge and information adds tremendous value to the products and services provided.

Interconnection in the era of the fifth industrial revolution is the key that can pave the way to cover the imbalances that were created in the last decade and emerged mainly during the pandemic period. Interconnection requires new technologies and goods so as to add value to products and services. It is, therefore, possible to enhance the value of technology companies and technology-supporting goods.

The big picture

In order to compose the big picture of the economy and the market, we must include some important variables, such as the trade war, the unfair competition between technology companies, as well as the geopolitical stability that is being undermined, even by the existence of a military conflict on European territory between Russia and Ukraine.

The risks arising from these variables of instability have not been fully understood even by those involved. The fact is that now countries, economies and markets are so interconnected that, an ignition can have indefinite consequences for everyone. This fact, however, is likely to be the key to economies and markets.

As all the big companies are involved in global production and the sale of products and goods has a huge interconnection which can no longer be reversed as this would lead to disaster, this fact of interconnection is likely to prevent a global crash, while it can give added value in products and services for a huge number of companies and industries in all parts of the world.

So, investors and traders will need to focus on the companies, industries, commodities, and countries that will have the ability through interconnectedness to add value to the production process and the products and services they produce. The crucial thing for the diversification of investment and trading positions is the choice of country, commodities, sectors, and companies that through interconnection, will be able to reduce the imbalances created in previous years and which undermine, wealth and supply.