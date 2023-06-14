Join me, Nathan Bray, Senior Account Manager at ACY Securities, as we delve into the intricacies of the US Dollar amidst an eventful week of unprecedented economic data releases.
In this informative video, we will navigate through key events, including the Federal Reserve Interest Rate Decision and the European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision, while also shedding light on significant trading levels for the AUDUSD, EURUSD, and USDCAD currency pairs.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD defends 1.2600 after UK data, Fed decision eyed
GBP/USD is defending 1.2600 after mixed UK GDP and Industrial Production data releases. The US Dollar steadies amid jittery markets, anticipating the Fed rate pause announcement following soft US inflation data.
EUR/USD eases below 1.0800, Fed in focus
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.080,0 as it struggles to extend the two-day winning streak near the highest levels since late May early Wednesday. The pair is weighed by the cautious mood ahead of the Fed policy decision.
Gold defends 100-day SMA ahead of the crucial FOMC decision
Gold price once again attracts some buyers near the 100-day SMA on Wednesday and recovers a part of the previous day's slide to the weekly low. The XAG/USD sticks to its modest intraday gains heading into the European session and currently trades just above the $1,945 level.
Music NFT platform Sound.xyz adds support for Ethereum Layer-2 Optimism
Music NFT platform Sound.xyz has integrated support for Ethereum Layer-2 token Optimism (OP), complementing the watershed moment with a tribute to Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum co-founder.
Will the Fed's hawkish move impact Dollar's room for growth?
US Treasuries quickly erased their kneejerk upleg following the US inflation numbers. They even went from outperforming Bunds to underperforming them. Yields eventually rose 3.9 to 9.6 bps.