Coach covers Precious Metals, The Dollar and TLT. Mike shares individual stock action fighting and going with today's Selling.
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0700 as USD rally continues
EUR/USD stays under heavy bearish pressure and trades at its weakest level in nearly three months below 1.0750. The risk-averse market environment provides a boost to the US Dollar and forces the pair to stay on the back foot ahead of this week's key data releases.
GBP/USD struggles to rebound, stays below 1.2600
Following a modest recovery attempt toward 1.2600 in the early American session, GBP/USD lost its traction and declined to the 1.2550 area. The US Dollar benefits from rising yields and the souring market mood on Tuesday, not allowing the pair to find a foothold.
Gold drops below $1,930 as US yields push higher Premium
Gold price turned south in the second half of the day and declined below $1,930. The broad-based US Dollar strength and the 2% increase seen in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield makes it difficult for XAU/USD to shake off the bearish pressure.
Bitcoin price rally likely in around six to twelve months: Arthur Hayes
Bitcoin price is up 26% year-to-date. This rally likely originated on March 10 and is likely to continue in the next six to twelve months, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes said Tuesday in a speech at the Korea Blockchain Week.
NIO price slides on poor Chinese data
Nio (NIO), the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) automaker, has seen its share price slide on Tuesday due to weak services data out of the mainland. Nio