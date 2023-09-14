Watching key levels on Gold – BRICS revelations could keep the price moving higher [Video]

Join us for an insightful journey into the world of Gold with Nathan Bray from ACY Securities!
In this video, Nathan closely watches the key levels on Gold and delves into the possibilities that BRICS revelations could hold for its price movement.
After the recent BRICS meeting, where new countries have joined the alliance, the question arises: Will BRICS potentially create a gold-backed currency? Nathan explores this intriguing prospect and how it could impact the price of Gold.
Nathan also takes a deep dive into the technical aspects, analyzing the charts to provide you with a comprehensive view of the current market dynamics. This video is packed with valuable insights that traders and investors won't want to miss.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
