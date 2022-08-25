The USD/ZAR has rallied with eagerness after it fell to a significant demand area at 16.20. Now, the price has entered a short period of consolidation, as traders anticipate this Friday’s speech by the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Also in the fundamental mix is South Africa's inflation rate rising to a 13-year high of 7.8% yesterday, only slightly above market expectations.
The technical chart on the USD/ZAR daily timeframe suggests that a strong supply zone is currently present between 17.15 and 17.30. Breaking above this crucial area is needed to continue the rally, However, this may be increasingly unlikely as the daily candle wicks are now rejecting at 17.15.
The MFI indicator, which is a technical oscillator similar to RSI but uses price and volume in identifying the oversold and overbought conditions in an asset, shows that this crucial area was indeed a strong rejection zone, as highlighted in yellow. The MFI indicator is currently facing the mid-point of the indicator. Therefore, the USD/ZAR’s supply line at 17.15 may not be enough to suppress further upside.
USD/ZAR 1D, with SRchannel and MFI indicator.
Looking at the current price action, if the price fails to break above 17.15 and 17.30, and emphatically rejects at these supply zones, look for the price to potentially move to the downside and encounter the 16.20 demand zone once again. It will be interesting to see how investor sentiment (and the associated demand zone) holds up in the face of an emphatic downside break.
A further break below that zone may induce a possible trend switch to the downside in a short-term period. However, we could also see consolidation between these supply and demand zones.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebound pokes parity, US/German statistics, Jackson Hole eyed
EUR/USD picks up bids to consolidate recent losses around 19-year low. Hopes of likely neutral comments from Fed’s Powell at Jackson Hole favor US dollar weakness. German energy crisis battles China stimulus to tame recession woes.
GBP/USD defies weekly bearish channel above 1.1800
GBP/USD clings to mild gains around 1.1820 after crossing the short-term bearish channel ahead of Thursday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair pares the weekly gains after declining to the lowest levels since March 2020.
Gold: Will the recovery extend ahead of Jackson Hole? Premium
Gold price is posting sizeable gains so far this Thursday, extending its recovery into the third straight day. The renewed downside in the US dollar is helping the bright metal gain bullish momentum.
Will Shiba Inu price provide buy signal before exploding to $0.0000200
Shiba Inu price is looking to find a stable support floor that doubles as a launching pad after it undid its explosives rally in under a week. This development could take SHIB to the volume point of control (POC), where large buyers are likely to step in and trigger another rally.
Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Will Powell power dollar bulls? Premium
The US dollar made another attempt to take on the two-decade peak heading into the Jackson Hole Symposium, which is crucial for the market’s pricing of the Fed’s rate hike expectations in the coming months.