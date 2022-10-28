An ugly week of Big Tech earnings is coming to an end, having wipe out hopes of seeing earnings boost gains across the stock markets. Yesterday, Meta plunged more than 24%; Nasdaq 100 lost almost 2%. And today won’t be any better, as Apple and Amazon also lost in the afterhours trading. Amazon lost up to 20%!
US Big Tech rather killed joy this week, so all eyes are on Big Oil to reverse mood. Exxon Mobil and Chevron will be reporting earnings this Friday and are expected to announce stunning earnings.
On the data front, investors didn’t know what to do with the mixed US GDP data yesterday. The latest GDP update showed that the US economy grew 2.6% in the Q3, exports boosted the headline figure, while imports fell - meaning that the domestic demand from the US weakened despite a significant appreciation of the US dollar.
On the central banks front, the European Central Bank (ECB) hiked the interest rates by 75bp at yesterday’s meeting, as the stubborn Bank of Japan (BoJ) maintained its interest rate unchanged at -0.10% at today’s meeting, while revising the 2022 inflation forecast significantly higher from 2.3% to 2.9%.
Today, investors will be watching one last thing on the macro front before the weekly closing bell – and that’s the September PCE index, along with the personal income and spending data. Any weakness could further weigh on the dollar before we close the week, and before next week’s FOMC meeting.
