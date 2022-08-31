The Bank of England brought forward projections for a 2023 recession to 2022 this year for the UK at its last meeting. Inflation was also expected to rise above 13% for the UK in October as the new energy price cap bites. So, with a slowing economy, the GBP has been losing value over the last few weeks. However, it has kept relatively strong against the JPY. Why? It’s just because the JPY has been very weak too on the rising rate differentials between Japan and the US.
So what’s the trade? Well, if the Bank of Japan acts against the weakness in the JPY the JPY could rapidly strengthen against the GBP. That would favour GBPJPY selling. Also, look at the strong seasonals that are ahead favouring GBPJPY selling around the middle of September.
Major trade risks: The major risk here is monetary policy does not complement the seasonal pattern. Remember, previous patterns are not a guarantee of future patterns.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pressures the weekly low at 0.6840
The Australian dollar failed to retain early gains and trades near its weekly low at 0.6840, weighed by a dismal market mood as shown by falling high-yielding equities. Australian manufacturing indexes coming up next.
EURUSD comfortable above parity but making little progress
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day on Wednesday, now trading at around 1.0050. Overheating EU inflation and poor US employment-related figures undermined the market mood.
Gold close to confirming a long-term double top
Spot gold fell to a fresh monthly low of $1,709.61 a troy ounce, maintaining the red but off the mentioned low at the time being. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day but lost steam following the release of tepid US employment-related data.
Bitcoin flaunts possible falling bullish wedge revival amid fears of decoupling from traditional markets
Bitcoin is up by 1.6% over the last 24 hours against a backdrop of 7.0% in cumulative losses across seven days. BTC is trying to arrest last week's downtrend, which saw its leg tag $19,543 on the downside.
Market selloff continues as ECB inflation hits new high
Declining oil prices have hurt the FTSE today, while record eurozone inflation comes in the face of a potential 75bp rate hike from the ECB.