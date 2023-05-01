While another 25bp move is widely expected from the Federal Reserve over the coming week, the path beyond its next meeting remains unclear. Following the most aggressive tightening cycle seen in over 40 years, we expect the central bank to signal a pause moving forward.
The future for US rates: A final hike from the Federal Reserve?
As inflation continues to run hot and banking stresses lead to tightened lending conditions in the US, uncertainty looms over the near-term outlook for monetary policy. Catch up on our latest Federal Reserve preview here.
Read the original analysis: Watch: The future for US rates
