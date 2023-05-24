Debt ceiling talks in the US led to some progress, but no deal was reached yesterday.
And even though there is a strong belief that the US politicians are not foolish to trigger a self-induced economic crisis and that they will reach a deal just before time, appetite in risk assets looks weakened. The US 2-year yield spiked to 4.40%, while gold struggled to gather positive momentum, as the US dollar is where investors seek refuge – as absurd as it sounds.
But crude oil performed well on Tuesday despite the US det ceiling shenanigans, as the Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned oil bears to watch out. US crude jumped more than 2% yesterday after his warnings. In Europe, yesterday’s PMI numbers discouraged euro bulls, while in the UK, the latest CPI fell less than expected by analysts, hinting that the Bank of England (BoE) will unlikely see inflation slump as fast as it expects in the second half of the year, and more rate hikes could be needed in the UK.
But maybe not in New Zealand. Even though the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised interest rates to the highest levels in more than 14 years pointing at inflation that ‘remains too high’, the bank’s forecasts signaled that its tightening cycle has peaked amid an unexpected GDP contraction of 0.6% in Q4 of 2022 and a subdued near-term outlook for activity.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh two-month low near 1.0750
EUR/USD has lost its traction and dropped to its lowest level since late March near 1.0750. The US Dollar continues to benefit from the risk-averse market atmosphere as markets await FOMC Minutes and headline surrounding the US debt-limit negotiations.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2400 as safe-haven flows dominate
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and declined to a fresh five-week low below 1.2400 after having climbed toward 1.2500 with the initial reaction to hot UK inflation data. The US Dollar preserves its strength amid risk aversion and forces the pair to stay on the back foot ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Gold extends recovery toward $1,980 as US yields edge lower
Gold price has gathered recovery momentum and advanced toward $1,980 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 3.7% following Tuesday's decline, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
BTC to surprise investors with 10% sell-off
Bitcoin price action has not revealed any intentions to climb higher. A bearish resolution of the ongoing consolidation could catch off guard holders of Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins.
Are markets ready for correction amidst rate hike talks and economic concerns?
S&P 500 rejected further upside, and is ready for correction within this upswing – the correction characteristics would determine the path forward as hearing Bullard talk two more rate hikes wasn‘t something the market had discounted.