Market movers today

Today market focus will be on central banks as we have Bank of England (BoE) followed by the ECB.

We expect BoE to hike rates by 25bp to 0.50% due to the combination of a strong economy, tight labour market and especially high inflation. A hike is fully priced in by markets.

In light of the high inflation prints recently (see comment below), the ECB meeting today will be very interesting as well as its communication on the monetary policy calibration. We observe a risk for the 'at present or lower' rate guidance being changed already today. We expect Lagarde to highlight an elevated inflation uncertainty while growth risks broadly balanced. Markets are pricing a 30bp for December 22 policy rate hikes. See our ECB preview from Friday, 28 January ahead of the inflation release.

In the US, we will look out for initial jobless claims and ISM non-manufacturing.

The 60 second overview

Euro area: Inflation was a massive surprise to markets yesterday. The headline HICP printed at 5.1%, which is historic high mainly driven by the energy component (+28.6% yoy). While new weights, German VAT and general uncertainty about price regulation from the start of the year, the most striking part of the report was the very high core inflation print of 2.3%, down from 2.6% in December, where markets expected 1.9%. In monthly terms, the seasonally adjusted core inflation rose almost 0.9pp in January, questioning the path of decline expected for this year.

OPEC: As expected, OPEC+ stuck to its planned 400kb/d output hike at the meeting yesterday. Oil demand remains strong as the world economy moves beyond the pandemic, i.e. there is plenty of room on the market for more supply. The market reaction to the decision was muted.

Japan: Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Wakatabe said overnight that it is definitely too early to start tightening and called it unthinkable to raise interest rates with inflation forecasted to stay below the 2% target over the coming years.

Equities: Another solid day for equities bringing the year to date loses substantially down, with Nasdaq up over 8% and S&P over 6% since 27-Jan. Earnings season has been strong on revenue and average on EPS level but for some single names blowout results have been presented. Earnings also the reason behind massive sector differences yesterday where consumer services led the outperformance and consumer discretionary dropped. Big sector differences also possible today as some after hour tech earnings disappointed and took the Nasdaq future sharply lower. In the US yesterday, Dow +0.8%, S&P 500 +1.1%, Nasdaq +0.6% and Russell 2000 -1.0%. Asian markets are mostly lower this morning, with South Korea going against the tide as the reopening from Lunar New Year closing and has some catch up to do. Futures in Europe slightly lower.

FI: The ECB and BoE meetings are the key events today. The BoE meeting is expected to produce another rate hike of 25bp by the BoE. This is the consensus and is fully priced in. Hence, main focus is on the ECB meeting especially after the recent set of inflation data coming in higher than expected. Currently, we are pricing in some 30bp hike in 2022 from ECB and we have seen a solid steepening of the 2Y-5Y EUR curve. Hence, ECB is seen as being behind the curve by the market.

FX: Overview: Yesterday, EUR/USD moved back above 1.13 driven higher by improving risk and higher than-anticipated euro area inflation ahead of today's ECB meeting. EUR/SEK continues to trade lower and went below 10.40 yesterday. EUR/NOK was basically unchanged.

Credit: Yesterday started on a strong footing risk-wise for credit, but most of the positive sentiment fizzled out towards the end of the day. Itraxx main only tightened 0.2bp to 57.6bp while xover tightened 0.5bp to 281.3bp.

Nordic macro

Services PMI (January) is on the agenda today. Business conditions for services producers remains strong (December PMI stood at 67.3) but today's figures are not likely to attract much attention with all eyes on the ECB policy announcement later today.

Norwegian housing prices are expected to continue to move more or less sideways in the coming months, but the strong pick-up in OBOS-prices actually points to a +1.5-2 % m/m in January, and implies a clear upside risk to our forecast.