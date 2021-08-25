One of the market nicknames for copper is ‘Dr Copper’. This is because copper is a great gauge of the overall health of the global economy. Copper is used in new homes and construction as wiring usually involves the need for copper. So, keep an eye on copper to see what investors think of global health. If we see a further slowdown in growth from China then copper prices are vulnerable to more falls.
From a seasonal perspective, over the last 51 years, copper has lost value during September. The average loss has been -0.57% and the biggest fall was in 2011 with a -24.24% drop. The largest gain was in 1987 with a strong 22.43% rise. Will a further slowdown in Chinese growth send copper lower? Or will the seasonals not play out this time?
Major Trade Risks: If the Fed are more dovish on Friday that could weaken the USD and help send copper higher.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
