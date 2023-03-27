Sentiment is mixed, as the Deutsche Bank selloff revived the banking stress on Friday – DBK is doing better this morning – phew!
The German 2-year yield fell and the US 2-year yield tanked to 3.55%, the lowest since last September.
Activity on Fed funds futures gives more than 85% chance for a no rate hike in May.
Besides the Federal Reserve (Fed), the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) are also seen as central banks that could rapidly go back to cutting the interest rates.
And the European Central Bank (ECB) could well be next on that list; if stress over DBK gets worse, we could well see the ECB rate hike expectations hammered. And that could put the single currency under a renewed downside pressure.
For equities, it looks like the falling yields overweigh the recession fears right now, even though the yields are falling due to recession worries which are triggered by the banking crisis which should restrict credit.
But how much they will matter depends on what happens on the… banks front.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0750 after German IFO
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in daily range slightly above 1.0750. The data from Germany showed that IFO Business Climate Index improved to 93.3 in March from 91.1 in February, helping the Euro stay resilient against the US Dollar in the European session.
GBP/USD regains 1.2250, Bailey speech eyed
GBP/USD is recovering above 1.2250, staging a tepid comeback in the European session. A broadly subdued US Dollar is lending support to the pair amid an improved market mood on ebbing global banking fears. Traders await Bailey's speech for fresh impetus.
Gold extends slide to $1,950 as US yields rebound
Gold price has extended its daily slide to the $1,950 area in the European session. Amid easing fears over a global banking crisis, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rebounds toward 3.5% on Monday, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Four reasons why SUSHI holders will have a bullish week despite SEC's move
SushiSwap price undid the early March gains in the last week after the SEC subpoenaed the platform’s head chef Jared Grey. As a result of this announcement, the token collapsed by roughly 18%.
Calm, so far
It's been comparatively calm in markets to start the week as Investors better understand the problems facing American banks today are not remotely similar to the subprime mortgage crisis.