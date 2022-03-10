The card the market is playing is a re-run of the Covid cover story.

That is, as the Covid crisis passes then all our problems are solved and there is nothing but Nirvana on the other side. This time, if the Ukraine conflict enters a negotiation phase then all the world's problems are resolved and the damage already done and perhaps permanently in place in Ukraine and Russia can simply be dismissed. Completely ignoring the plethora of challenges and fault lines that were already pre-existing in the major economies.

The stupidity of markets never ceases to amaze me.

Is the rush to war, and toward war, some form of ruling elites finding the next great cover story for an impending significant decline in economic activity, global trade and therefore quality of life that was fast approaching as a function of years of extremely poor economic management in the West?

In Australia, is this ramping up of 'them and us' red-neck attitudes to the world, a way of winning the next election? No one seems to be speaking up for cooler heads and peace.

I did say the world has changed

Profoundly and permanently. This is the worst of us at the political level around the world now rising to the surface and as Mahatma Gandhi said, "an eye for an eye and the whole world goes blind". Nationalism is now accelerating everywhere and it has always been the most dangerous of forces.

Why does this matter to markets? Why am I speaking of it here in a financial markets newsletter?

Because it is everything to your investment portfolio.

We pray the rush to militarisation everywhere, from Germany to China to Australia to the US, everywhere prevalent can somehow be prevented from turning into ever greater conflicts. We can only hope that this new dangerous period in global human history finds cooler heads in the weeks, months and years ahead. For, in the meantime, despite volatility and the bottom hoping of the many, the reality will remain one of higher-priced scarce commodities and energy, scarce and high priced foods, rampant un-controllable inflation and declining economic activity.

The only silver lining is that liquidity will likely be maintained in financial markets and we all have the opportunity to protect our investment portfolios and market trades against war.

The wall that has fallen around Russia and Ukraine and increased caution regarding China have permanently disturbed trade patterns in the most important aspects of our economies and further inflamed consumer behaviour generally toward retrenchment.

Things were bad and they just got worse.

I could sit here and write about the positive mental attitude spin on all of this, but how would that really serve you? All those who told you to 'buy the dip' on every decline since the start of the year, how have they served you?

Here, I have said the up-popular, as I do again today. It has been the greater service I could have done for you. You may not like or want to hear what I am saying sometimes? I can assure you it is never negative, only ever my humble objective view offered to be helpful.

Selling equities, buying Gold, highlighting $110 then $120 and $150 for oil were early warnings, as were my views on inflation and slowing manufacturing. Not to mention the collapsing Australian dollar from 0.7745.

The "look across the valley" approach employed by so many has been a disaster for its proponents.

It is still too early to look across the 'deep ocean' in front of us.

Was that the bottom?

Very possible in the short term.

Very unlikely in the medium to long term.

Suggest continuing to prosper greatly by the steady acquisition of Gold and the steady selling of all equity market rallies.

There is a lot of action in commodity markets. Watch for some consolidation to develop near term, then be ready to go with the next further big moves.

There are fortunes to be made by being realistic about this new world.