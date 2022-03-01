Yesterday’s talks in Belarus between the Ukrainian and Russian committees were overshadowed by the intensifying military fight in Ukraine. Putin, who seems frustrated with the Ukrainian resistance, and the Westerns sanctions imposed sanctions to the West on his turn by closing its airspace to 36 countries and banning its residents from transferring hard currency abroad.

The direct implication of Russian sanctions was a surge in cryptocurrency prices, and especially Bitcoin.

Ruble lost more than 30% on Monday and the Russian central bank more than doubled its bank rate to 20% to stop the bleeding. The Russian stock exchange on the other hand remains closed to avoid a bloodbath.

BP shares dived near 7% on decision to get rid of 20% stake in Russian Rosneft but are better bid this morning as Shell announced that it will end its alliance with Gazprom, turning all eyes to other oil giants like TotalEnergies and Exxon, which haven’t yet disclosed what they will do.

Switzerland, on the other hand, took a major step in its history of neutrality and decided to adopt the full range of Western sanctions imposed on Russia.

The commodity trading in Geneva remained mostly intact as the industry has not yet been sanctioned by Europe.

The barrel of US crude hit $100 then eased as the US said to consider using 30 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, with an equivalent amount from a group of other countries.

The fuel pressure has apparently gotten too much for Germany which announced yesterday that it aims for 100% energy from renewable sources by 2035.

Renewable energy stocks took a ride as investors increased their bet of an accelerating green transition.

The US futures are flat this morning, and we are now counting down to the death cross formation in Nasdaq, which, along with the tighter Fed expectations and the war pressure may not extend gains sustainably.