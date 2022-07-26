- USDINR 79.73
- EUR/USD 1.0235
- GBP/USD 1.2073
- India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.40
- US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.79
- ADXY 101.66
- DXY 106.37
- Brent Oil 106.80
- Gold 1,725.47
- AUD 0.6959
- JPY 136.48
- CNH 6.7512
- WTI 98.10
- US 2-Year Bond Yield 3.02
- DOW 31,990 (+91)
Global Developments
Walmart has lowered it's profit forecast for the year as it sees consumers cutting discretionary spending on account of higher food and fuel prices. This has dented risk sentiment. Walmart shares plunged 10% in post market trading.
Russian state run energy company Gazprom has said it would cut gas supply to Europe through its main pipeline to 20% of its capacity citing the technical condition of the turbines. Meanwhile, energy ministers of EU countries are attempting to arrive at a consensus to make cuts in gas consumption to build reserves for winter. Several member states are however opposed to making cuts in consumption.
US July consumer confidence and June New home sales data due today.
China's property sector woes will continue to remain in focus. Also China's response to a likely Taiwan visit by House speaker Nancy Pelosi will be closely watched.
Price action across assets
US yields are little changes with 2y at 3.01% and 10y at 2.78%. Dollar has weakened across the board.
Crude prices have rebounded with Brent rising to USD 106 per barrel. Gold is steady around USD 1725 per ounce. S&P500 ended flat but futures were trading negative on Walmart lowering earnings forecast. Asian equities are trading with modest gains.
Domestic Development
USD/INR
USD/INR finally broke through to 79.80 to end at 79.73. Pressure at RBI fix was light yesterday as it traded in discount after a long time. Cash Dollar demand seems to have moderated. Cash Tom has been trading higher tracking higher MIBOR fixings.
1y forward yield ended 6bps lower at 3.12% while 3m ATMF implied vols ended flat at 5.34%
USD/INR is likely to trade a 79.55-79.85 range intraday with down side bias.
Bonds and Rates
Yield on the benchmark 10y ended 3bps lower at 7.39% tracking the rally in global bonds. 5y OIS ended 1bps lower at 6.47%. Yesterday too the MIBOR fixing was higher at 5.26% due to liquidity tightness. Liquidity tightness is likely to end by the end of this week as VRRRs mature. We have a Rs 18150crs SDL auction today.
Equities
Domestic equities saw some profit taking yesterday with Nifty ending 0.5% lower at 16631. Auto and Oil&Gas stocks were a drag on the index while metal stocks outperformed. SGX is indicating an open around 16600 for Nifty
Cross Currencies
EURUSD
Euro strengthened despite politics around cuts in gas consumption among members states on hawkish comments from ECB member Kazaks. He said ECB may not be done with big interest rate increases and that the rate increase in September needed to be significant. We expect the Euro to continue trading a 1.0120-1.0330 range till FOMC.
GBPUSD
Sterling has broken through the resistance around 1.2050 and could attempt a move towards 1.2150.
USDJPY
The Yen has been steady on stable US yields. It is likely to trade in 135.50-137.50 range till the Fed policy.
