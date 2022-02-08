While US markets have managed some small gains, it has been a much more disappointing day for the FTSE 100, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
“While the quieter week provides a rest after the swings of last week, there is still no sign of any real surge in risk appetite.”
Quieter tone prevails across markets
“For a second day markets are enjoying a break from heavyweight data on the economic and corporate fronts. While BP earnings provided an initial bounce for the FTSE 100 that has faded throughout the day and a sense of caution prevails as the index returns to 7600 and its January highs. Other indices continue to struggle, and if fears about a slowdown in growth gather pace then the FTSE 100 may end up moving back down to join other indices like the Dax rather than them playing catch-up with the UK index.”
US stocks edge nervously higher
“US CPI looms over the week, bringing with it the potential to undo any gains made before the release. As a result, no one seems too keen to buy the dip this time around, lest they find the lower liquidity levels result in a sudden lurch lower that gets the buyers chased out of their positions.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
