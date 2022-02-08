While US markets have managed some small gains, it has been a much more disappointing day for the FTSE 100, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“While the quieter week provides a rest after the swings of last week, there is still no sign of any real surge in risk appetite.”

Quieter tone prevails across markets

“For a second day markets are enjoying a break from heavyweight data on the economic and corporate fronts. While BP earnings provided an initial bounce for the FTSE 100 that has faded throughout the day and a sense of caution prevails as the index returns to 7600 and its January highs. Other indices continue to struggle, and if fears about a slowdown in growth gather pace then the FTSE 100 may end up moving back down to join other indices like the Dax rather than them playing catch-up with the UK index.”

US stocks edge nervously higher

“US CPI looms over the week, bringing with it the potential to undo any gains made before the release. As a result, no one seems too keen to buy the dip this time around, lest they find the lower liquidity levels result in a sudden lurch lower that gets the buyers chased out of their positions.”