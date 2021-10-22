Record highs for the Dow and S&P 500 seem to have awoken lackluster European markets too, with the FTSE 100 up 40 points in afternoon trading.
-
Banks and resource stocks propel Dow to a new high.
-
FTSE 100 is supported by similar names.
-
Tech stocks are on the watch for upcoming earnings.
The final session of the week has ended with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting new record highs, shrugging off some weakness in tech stocks as banks and energy names lead the way higher. The move has been almost entirely one-way this week on Wall Street, which has once more outpaced its European rivals. Earnings season continues to provide the fuel for this move, as stocks take advantage of lowered expectations, but even leaving the game of expectation management aside, the overall fundamentals remain strong. The FTSE 100 has shaken off much of the negativity of earlier in the week and is putting its best foot forward in a bid to surpass recent highs. As with US indices, raw materials and banks are behind the strength in the index, as the success of the US earnings season bolsters confidence in other indices and sectors in the hopes that the global economic rebound is still on track.
Tech really steps into the limelight next week, as the big names report earnings. Facebook kicks off the week, rapidly followed up by other members of this august club. Tech investors will look for signs that these heavy hitters are continuing to produce prodigious amounts of cash, maintaining their dominant position despite regulatory concerns. This is the opportunity for the Nasdaq to catch up with the S&P 500, and a strong set of numbers here would turn reporting season from ‘good’ to ‘great’, fuelling additional equity gains.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains bid and approaches 1.1650 after US data
The persevering selling pressure in the greenback helps EUR/USD advancing to the area of daily highs near 1.1650 on Friday. The data from the US showed on Friday that the economic activity in the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early October.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
Crypto bulls unfazed by flash crash
BTC closed more than 5% lower on the Thursday session, but buyers have stepped in to hold the Tenkan-Sen as support. ETH action shows that the recent rejection has caused some indecision. XRP does not have far to move to initiate a massive bullish breakout.
Apple talks over battery supplies for EV stall-Reuters
Apple (AAPL) is on a steady move higher ahead of results next week. We have had solid earnings from big names already such as Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX), but Apple is the biggest one of all and will be the highlight of the earnings season for many.