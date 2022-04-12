“Stocks took the opportunity for a recovery following a US CPI reading that was in line with expectations, with US markets rallying after a run of losses.”
Stocks stabilise following US CPI
“US inflation might still be running hot, but since today’s figure was ‘only’ 8.5% and not worse than feared, stocks have found room to recover, reversing the declines in European markets from earlier in the day and leading to gains for US markets following the market open. Slower growth in core CPI also offered hope that some of the worst increases in price may be moderating. However today’s bounce is just a staunching of recent losses, and we have yet to see the kind of follow-on price action to support the suggestion that a recovery is at hand.”
FTSE 100 declines for a second day
“Led by AstraZeneca and Rolls Royce, the FTSE 100 is declining for a second consecutive day, for the first time in a month. The bounce from the March lows has carried the index back to the February highs, but a short-term pause now looks likely. But even so, with inflation carrying prices higher and yields still moving up in the months to come, the index seems well-placed for further gains that will take it to new highs for the year.”
