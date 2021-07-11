1. HW: Will good earnings be “good” enough? We don’t know.

How high will central bankers allow inflation to overshoot? 5% 7% 10%? We don’t know.

"If I do the number-crunching, I put the market at about 4% overvalued. The upside potential between now and the end of 2021 is 0.4%, which is a pretty low number. You never get these numbers exactly right, but it's certainly not a very compelling number."

Hugh Johnson CIO, Hugh Johnson Advisors

HW: Our calculations are different, but conclusions are the same.

Hence, we maintain defensive protection:, high cash levels cash, low or no margin, hedging, very short term trading and buying only special situations through August.

Sell by August Correction odds by August 75% Bear Market by August 60%

There is far too little REALITY to today's markets BUT don’t be surprised when inflation watchers stop believing the “temporary” fairytale story, a swan event &/or Robinhooders learn trees don't' grow to the sky. We are not betting today’s pyramid games will continue forever- see above timing. However, markets could rally with good earnings in thin summer markets for another week or two.

The trigger?

Bitcoin collapses (30K support broken which it will sooner or later) would do it. Cf: mark-cuban-backed-crypto-token-plummets-to-zero-within-24-hours

Another landmine would be TNX >1.50-1.75 .

In addition to “I” word inflation well above 2%, the dreaded “T” word- not the Trillion Dollar infrastructure package but TAXES!!!

A change in perspective- comparing not to last month or last year, but a longer term horizon leaves little upside to analyst projections.

FED warning of course shift (tapering, willing to act IF inflation is NOT temporary), or perhaps even suggesting they are discussing tapering vs. just losing credibility!

I am unwilling to buy at today’s prices, especially SPX > 4000: Current markets sport very R/R upside near term compared to their potential downside risk.

Outside of day trading and special situations, we plan to sell/short and look to buy if/when markets are 10%-20% lower.

PIVOTS 2020 Close 10%- Nov 3

DJI 34888 30606 31581 27480

SPX 4384 3756 3932 3369

NAS 14720 12888 13230 11160

Inflation is now above 5% and I don’t believe it is just “temporary” & even if the global economy does slow, we are then likely to see STAGFLATION!.

Given market sky high valuations, we do not see sufficient FUNDEMENTALS (Fed accommodation, Vaccines & Stimulus Packages) to justify SP500 earnings.

Our recommendation continues to be maximum portfolio protection.

TSLA, BTC, VIX, GME & TNX are our five market “canaries in the coal mine”:

When three or more canaries sing, be ready to Head for the Hills (&/or your nearest bar).

TNX: > 1.50-1.75

TSLA: < 666-555

VIX: >22-26

BTC: < 42-30K

GME:* <50-30

*Gamestop & stocks such as AMC [>20] or COIN [>225] are like Bitcoin, their trading has little or no relationship to reality.

Short of a reality check that the emperor has NO clothes, newbies learning that all stocks do NOT go UP ALL the time can also time market tops (June &/or August).

TRADERS SHOULD DO QUICK DAY TRADES OR HAVE VERY DEEP POCKETS

After hard rallies or market drops, it is smart to book profits.

Odds of a market drop by August is high. July has some positive astro and can be mixed. Thus we may largely stand aside until later in the month without market moving news..

Commodity Trading:

Gold Buy on dips Rinse and repeat Latest buy 1780 to 1820+.

Silver Accumulate on dips < 26

Copper Watch 4.10 Support & 4.50 Resistance

Oil Sell/Distribute/Short 75.50+

HYDE PARK SOAPBOX: after-bitcoins-wild-first-half-these-are-the-5-biggest-risks-ahead

KEY DATES: July 26-31 August 2-4, 9/10

DJIA: 35000 OR 36000 RESISTANCE?

SPX: 4384

NASDAQ: 14540

GOLD: 1800 PIVOT R1 1834

SILVER: 26 R1 28

OIL: 74 PIVOT R1 76 S1 74

COPPER: ?

US 10 Year: 1.30 PIVOT

DXY: 92 PIVOT

VIX: 16 R1 18 R2 22 R3 26

BTC: 35K PIVOT S1 33K S2 30K S3 24K

2020 CLOSE: DJIA 30606 SPX 3756 & NASDAQ 12888

2019 CLOSE: DJIA 28508 SPX 3231 & NASDAQ 8823

2018 CLOSE: DJIA 23327 SPX 2506 & NASDAQ 6635

AFUND Fair Value GOLD $1830

Reduce Risk and Focus on Capital Preservation:

THINK TRADITIONAL SWISS AND PRESERVE CAPITAL: HEDGE AND PROTECT AGAINST DOWNSIDE RISK.

2. HW: Prepare a list of GOOD stocks to buy AFTER a 20% correction.

We think like many analysts recommend adding investments that can benefit from higher inflation such energy, gold, TIPS, utilities, Art/Blue Chip collectibles and selective real estate.

Favorite H2 2021 Sectors:

Entertainment, Mining & Technology [AFTER a 20% correction if Undervalued & Highly Scalable]

Currently we are also watching some Select Health Care (lower cost/better outcomes, & Distressed Investing for Q3 2021.

Note: With Oil above $70 we recommend reducing/covering Energy bets.

Stock selection is important. Whenever possible, we prefer to invest in stocks sporting strong cash flows, sound balance sheets & growing dividends.

Choose your favorite stocks and patiently bid for them.

3. Soon gold will be entering its favorable seasonal cycle.

One can only imagine when Bitcoin meet reality, how it would likely to usher in a rapid source of many new gold investors.

Gold Fair Value is $1830 with $1775 support and $1925 overhead resistance.

Silver Fair Value $27 $25 support and $30 overhead resistance.

There are many good buys in the precious metal space depending on your time frame & risk/reward desires.

See recent AFUND luncheons, conferences & past Webinars have been posted on our YouTube channel] for some investing ideas that may be profitable in 2021.

Gold: Fundamentally the global political and economic situation is very favorable for precious metals.

Precious metals remain favorite sections. Many generalist investors now have some interest in Metals and Mining.

Also, it is under allocated by most investment programs, this gives it even more potential room to run, especially as inflation fears resurface &/or if US dollar weakens!

Hence, we recommend a full and over weighted precious metals portfolio allocation.

However, we advise long term precious metal investors to also pay attention to stock selection.

Gold remains cheap geopolitical crisis insurance. For investors who cannot or will not buy the $US currency as well as investors who wish to safely and cheaply hedge their US$ exposure, ONLY GOLD IS AS GOOD AS GOLD! Once again, some investors are hedging record equity prices by buying gold. Low real interest rates is positive for gold as well as low global bond yields makes gold an attractive alternative risk mitigation hedge. We expect precious metal stocks to outperform physical gold & silver in 2021.

Gold FV $1830 = Commodity FV: 1675 + Currency FV: 1800+ Inflation Metal FV: 1800 + Crisis FV: 2045

INVESTORS: We will stay LONG in H2 2021 both as an investment and as a portfolio hedge.

4. JULY SEASONED SPECULATOR pick: TBA

Many picks are best for speculative portfolio allocation and as such bought as a member of a group of 5 to 10 such stocks.

Remember NOT to ignore potential High Risk - meaning use speculative allocation i.e., “money you can afford to lose without altering your lifestyle.”

Always do due diligence before deciding to act.

5. With earnings season kicking off next week, the bar is set quite high and corporate America better produce another stellar quarter or there could be some disappointed bulls.”

Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist, LPL Financial

HW: Past time for some bull disappointments.

“The ‘reflation’ and ‘rotation’ trades — associated with optimism about rapid, broad-based economic recovery from the pandemic and higher inflation — has arguably been flagging since as long ago as the end of the first quarter, but clearly took another hit this week.”

Oliver Jones, senior markets economist, Capital Economics

HW: Nothing good lasts forever.

“The 10-year-note price has defied consensus expectations. There has been no stronger consensus view [than] that, with domestic and global economic growth rebounding, U.S. interest rates were supposed to head higher.”

Doug Kass, president, Seabreeze Partners Management

HW: Yields were falling because they could; nothing good lasts forever.