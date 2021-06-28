If markets aren’t stopped Monday, it is certainly possible.

It is obvious inflation is now morer than 5%. Too many believe we are in a goldilocks world; we do not, and remain prepared for a sudden market correction. July earnings may be the best to come in 2021, if not earlier in Q1 for many companies.

Hence, we recommend defensive protection:, high cash levels cash, low or no margin, hedging, very short term trading and buying only very special situations through August.

Pivots: DJI 34333 NAS 14382 SPX 4271 Gold 1780

Sell AugustCorrection odds by August 80% Bear Market by August 64%

There is still too little REALITY to today's markets BUT don’t be surprised when inflation watchers stop believing the “temporary” fairytale story, a swan event &/or Robinhooders learn trees don't' grow to the sky. We are not betting today’s pyramid games will continue- see above. However past Monday, the markets could rally with thin summer markets.

The trigger?

Bitcoin collapses (30K support broken which it will sooner or later) would do it.

Another landmine would be TNX à 2 = 20% Nasdaq correction.

In addition to “I” word inflation well above 2%, the dreaded “T” word- not the Trillion Dollar infrastructure package but TAXES!!!

A change in perspective- comparing not to last month or last year, but a longer term horizon leaves little upside to analyst projections.

FED warning of course shift (tapering, willing to act IF inflation is NOT temporary), or perhaps even suggesting they are discussing tapering vs. just losing credibility!

I am unwilling to buy at today’s prices, especially SPX > 4000: Current markets sport very R/R upside near term compared to their potential risk..

Outside of day trading and special situations, we plan to sell/short and look to buy if/when markets are 10%-20% lower.

PIVOTS 2020 Close 10%- Nov 3

DJI 34444 30606 31581 27480

SPX 4284 3756 3852 3369

NAS 14280 12888 12924 11160

Inflation is now above 5% and I don’t believe it is just “temporary” i.e. Will also be in Q3 & Q4 2021.

Given market sky high valuations, we do not see sufficient FUNDEMENTALS (Fed accommodation, Vaccines & Stimulus Packages) to justify SP500 earnings.

Our recommendation continues to be maximum portfolio protection.

TSLA, BTC, VIX, GME & TNX are our five market “canaries in the coal mine”:

When three or more canaries sing, be ready to Head for the Hills (&/or your nearest bar) .

TNX: > 1.50-1.75

TSLA: < 695-555

VIX: >22-26

BTC: < 42-30K

GME:* <50-30

*Gamestop & stocks such as AMC [>20] or COIN [>225] are like Bitcoin, their trading has little or no relationship to reality.

Short of a reality check that the emperor has NO clothes, newbies learning that all stocks do NOT go UP ALL the time can also time market tops (June &/or August).

TRADERS SHOULD DO QUICK DAY TRADES OR HAVE VERY DEEP POCKETS

After hard rallies or market drops, it is smart to book profits.

Current odds of a market drop Monday is potentially high. Thereafter we see more positive astro in July (built in?). Thereafter we may largely stand aside until later in the month without market moving news..

Commodity Trading:

Gold Buy on dips Rinse and repeat Latest buy 1780.

Silver Buy on dips <26

Copper Watch 4.10 Support & 4.50 Resistance

Oil Sell/Distribute > 72 Sort >75

MARKERS DJIA SPX NASDAQ SILVER GOLD COPPER BONDS OIL BITCOIN CNY

2020 CLOSE 30606 3756 12888 26.52 1901 3.52 .91 48.42 28996 6.52 06/25/202 26-1 34433 4280 14360 26.194 1781 4.28 1.52 74 31339 6.45 PIVOTS 34444 4284 14000 26 1780 4.25 1.50 72 36000 6.40 RESISTANCE SUPPORT 35000 33000 4300 3900 14500 13000 30 25 1825 1750 4.50 4.10 1.75 1.40 75 60 40000 30000 6.50 6.30

KEY DATES: July 26-31 August 2-4, 9/10

DJIA: Pivot 34500

SPX: 4284

NASDAQ: 14440

GOLD: 1780 PIVOT R1 1800 S1 17500

SILVER: 26 R1 28

OIL: 72 PIVOT R1 75

COPPER: S1 4.10

US 10 Year: 1.50 PIVOT

DXY: 92 PIVOT

VIX: 16 R1 18 R2 22 R3 26

BTC: 35K PIVOT S1 33K S2 30K S3 24K S4 10K

AFUND Fair Value GOLD $1828

Reduce Risk and Focus on Capital Preservation:

THINK TRADITIONAL SWISS AND PRESERVE CAPITAL: HEDGE AND PROTECT AGAINST DOWNSIDE RISK.

2. Prepare a list of stocks to buy AFTER a 20% correction.

Over time we expect a continued shift away from investments that benefited from the pandemic and lockdowns - such as technology, health care stocks and bonds - to investments that will benefit from a slow but continuing recovery - like resources, industrials, infrastructure, tourism stocks and financials.

Many analysts recommend adding investments that can benefit from higher inflation such energy, gold, TIPS, utilities, Art/Blue Chip collectibles and selective real estate.

Favorite H2 2021 Sectors:

Entertainment, Mining & Technology [AFTER a 20% correction if Undervalued & Highly Scalable]

Currently we are also watching some Select Health Care (lower cost/better outcomes, & Distressed Investing for Q3 2021.

Note: With Oil above $70 we are reducing/covering Energy bets.

Stock selection is important. Whenever possible, we prefer to invest in stocks sporting strong cash flows, sound balance sheets & growing dividends.

Choose your favorite stocks and patiently bid for them.

3. It is a rare pleasure these days to see gold and silver UNDERVALUED!

One can only imagine Bitcoin meet reality, how it would likely to usher in a rapid source of many new gold investors.

Gold Fair Value is $1828 with $1750 support and $1925 overhead resistance.

Silver Fair Value $27 $25 support and $30 overhead resistance.

There are many good buys in the precious metal space depending on your time frame & risk/reward desires.

See recent AFUND luncheons, conferences & past Webinars have been posted on our YouTube channel] for some investing ideas that may be profitable in 2021.

Gold: Fundamentally the global political and economic situation is very favorable for precious metals.

Precious metals remain favorite sections. Many generalist investors now have some interest in Metals and Mining.

Also, it is under allocated by most investment programs, this gives it even more potential room to run, especially as inflation fears resurface &/or if US dollar weakens!

Hence, we recommend a full and over weighted precious metals portfolio allocation.

However, we advise long term precious metal investors to also pay attention to stock selection.

Gold remains cheap geopolitical crisis insurance.

For investors who cannot or will not buy the $US currency as well as investors who wish to safely and cheaply hedge their US$ exposure,ONLY GOLD IS AS GOOD AS GOLD!

Once again, someinvestors are hedging record equity prices by buying gold.

Low real interest rates is positive for gold as well as low global bond yields makes gold an attractive alternative risk mitigation hedge.

We expect precious metal stocks to outperform physical gold & silver in 2021.

Gold FV $1828 = Commodity FV: 1670 + Currency FV: 1800+ Inflation Metal FV: 1800 + Crisis FV: 2042

INVESTORS: We will stay LONG in H2 2021 both as an investment and as a portfolio hedge despite short term seasonal summer trends.

4. JULY SEASONED SPECULATOR pick: TBA

Most are high risk/high reward market picks that we believe are potentially very rewarding and/or interesting to watch.

Many picks are best for speculative portfolio allocation and as such bought as a member of a group of 5 to 10 such stocks.

Remember NOT to ignore potential High Risk - meaning use speculative allocation i.e., “money you can afford to lose without altering your lifestyle.”

Always do due diligence before deciding to act.

5. “Stocks typically lead the economy and see better times ahead during the first year of a bull market. Then, when the better times come after a recession, stocks can sometimes catch their breath."

Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist, LPL Financial

HW: Sometimes.

“The market has maybe dodged a few scares and as we look ahead to the second half... there are probably some more risks ahead than there were a few months ago,

James Ragan, director of wealth management research, D.A. Davidson

HW: More than some.

“Crude prices rallied on an improving demand outlook and over expectations the market will remain tight as OPEC+ is likely to only deliver a small boost to output at the July 1st ministerial meeting.”

Edward Moya, senior market analyst, OANDA

HW: We still believe $70+ is not likely to be sustainable intermediate term.