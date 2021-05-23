1. Sell in May? Correction odds by late May 60% June 73% August 86%

Bear Market by June 55% August 67%

WSNW MAY 7 ALERT! [Past]Time to Prepare for a Stock Market Correction

MARKERS: 5/7/2021 MOC DJI 34714 SPX 4226 NAS 13715

Given there is mixed Astro in May albeit with bearish bias now end of the month, we plan to play this close to the vest.

There is little REALITY to today's markets – and until a swan event &/or Robinhooders learn trees don't' grow to the sky, pyramid games can continue.

The trigger?

As Bitcoin collapses (which it will sooner or later) would do it.

Another landmine would be TNX à 2 = 20% Nasdaq correction.

In addition to “I” word inflation, the dreaded “T” word- not the Trillion Dollar infrastructure package but TAXES!!!

A change in perspective- comparing not to last month or last year, but a longer term horizon leaves little upside to analyst projections.

I am unwilling to buy at today’s prices, especially SPX > 4000.

Outside of day trading and special situations, we plan to sell/short and look to buy if/when markets are 10%-20% lower.

PIVOTS 2020 Close 10%- Nov 3

DJI 34390 30606 31581 27480

SPX 4155 3756 3814 3369

NAS 13500 12888 12789 11160

BE PREPARED WHEN MARKETS REVERSE

Inflation is now above 4% but of course is just “temporary”.

Given market sky high valuations, we do not see sufficient FUNDEMENTALS (Fed accommodation, Vaccines & Stimulus Packages) to justify SP500 earnings.

Our recommendation continues to be maximum portfolio protection.

TSLA, BTC, VIX, GME & TNX are our five market “canaries in the coal mine”:

When three or more canaries sing, be ready to Head for the Hills (&/or your nearest bar) .

TNX: > 1.50-1.75

TSLA: < 695-666

VIX: > 26

BTC: < 42-30K

GME:* <50-30

*Gamestop & stocks such as AMC [>5] or COIN [>250] are like Bitcoin, their trading has little or no relationship to reality.

Short of a reality check that the emperor has NO clothes, newbies learning that all stocks do NOT go UP ALL the time can also time market tops (May/June).

TRADERS SHOULD DO QUICK DAY TRADES OR HAVE VERY DEEP POCKETS

After hard rallies or market drops, it is smart to book profits.

Current odds of a market leg down this coming week 70%.

Commodity Trading:

Gold Buy on dips

Silver Buy on dips

Copper Watch

Oil Sell ~66.9

KEY DATES: May 25-27 June 10 13-17 25-28

DJIA: S1 34000 S2 33000

SPX: 4145 PIVOT S1 4125 S2 4050

NASDAQ: 13500 PIVOT

GOLD: 1850 PIVOT R1 1880 R2 1902 R3 1925

SILVER: 26 PIVOT R1 28 R2 30 R3 33

OIL: 64 PIVOT S1 61 R1 66 R2 68

COPPER: S1 4.50 S1 4.30 R1 4.80

US 10 Year: 1.58 PIVOT R1 1.75 R2 2 R3 2.20

DXY: 90 S1 88 R1 92

VIX: 20 PIVOT R1 22 R2 26 S1 18

BTC: 42 PIVOT S1 38K S2 30K S3 24K

2020 CLOSE: DJIA 30606 SPX 3756 & NASDAQ 12888

2019 CLOSE: DJIA 28508 SPX 3231 & NASDAQ 8823

2018 CLOSE: DJIA 23327 SPX 2506 & NASDAQ 6635 any

AFUND Fair Value GOLD $1814

Reduce Risk and Focus on Capital Preservation:

THINK TRADITIONAL SWISS AND PRESERVE CAPITAL: HEDGE AND PROTECT AGAINST DOWNSIDE RISK.

2. Inflation scare? The stocks that perform best, and worst, when prices rise

We continue to see a shift in performance away from investments that benefited from the pandemic and lockdowns - such as technology, health care stocks and bonds - to investments that will benefit from a slow but continuing recovery - like resources, industrials, infrastructure, tourism stocks and financials.

Consider adding investments that can benefit from higher inflation such energy, gold, TIPS, utilities and real estate

Keep a list of stocks to buy AFTER a 20% correction.

SELL/STOP STOCKS you wouldn’t buy at current prices, write Covered Calls & reduce margin/raise cash levels.

If this is not upcoming soon, then we will remain highly liquid and wait for the music to stop or Godot to arrive, whichever comes first.

Outside of Special Situations, we plan to only VERY selectively add stocks largely in two of our favorite sectors - metals & mining and entertainment.

Favorite Q2 2021 Sectors:

Entertainment, Mining & Technology [AFTER a 20% correction if Undervalued & Highly Scalable]

Currently we are also watching some Select Health Care (lower cost/better outcomes, Energy & Distressed Investing for Q3 2021.

Stock selection is important. Whenever possible, we prefer to recommend stocks sporting strong cash flows, sound balance sheets & growing dividends.

Choose your favorite stocks and patiently bid for them.

3. The Fed public forecasting record is subpar: "Temporary" inflation 3 6 9 months or 1 2 3 years?

Inflation IS a + driver of gold prices- More gold please.

Given newbie gold and silver investors have little knowledge of the industry and many are accustomed to Tech valuations, is there an upper limit to Gold or Silver pricing? Maybe not!

When Bitcoin meet reality, it is likely to usher in a rapid source of many new gold investors.

Conservative investors would accept $2200-2300, while more aggressive gold and silver bugs have gold targets of 2500-3000+; silver $35 to $50+.

Silver Fair Value ~ $27 $25 support and $30 overhead resistance.

There are many good buys in the precious metal space depending on your time frame & risk/reward desires.

Gold: Fundamentally the global political and economic situation is very favorable for precious metals.

Precious metals remain favorite sections. Many generalist investors now have some interest in Metals and Mining.

Also it is under allocated by most investment programs, this gives it even more potential room to run, especially as inflation fears resurface &/or if US dollar weakens!

Hence we recommend a full and over weighted precious metals portfolio allocation.

However, we advise long term precious metal investors to also pay attention to stock selection.

Gold remains cheap geopolitical crisis insurance.

Gold FV $1814 = Commodity FV: 1654 + Currency FV: 1794 + Inflation Metal FV: 1774 + Crisis FV: 2034

INVESTORS: We will stay LONG in H1 2021 both as an investment and as a portfolio hedge. Despite seasonal trends, we expect gold to largely perform well April on

4. May Seasoned Speculator pick: Avigen

These high risk/high reward market picks could be potentially very rewarding and/or interesting to watch.

These picks are best for speculative portfolio allocation and often bought in groups of 5 to 10 such stocks.

Remember NOT to ignore their High Risk - meaning use speculative allocation i.e. “money you can afford to lose without altering your life style.”

Always do due diligence before deciding to act.