1. Bitcoin is a Ticking Time Bomb:

World Governments e.g. China, India, Korea & now Turkey do not like tax evasion or money laundering –

Delusional to expect they will allow money laundering, tax evasion, terrorist financing OR SERIOUS COMPETITION!

BTC S1 60K S2 50K

COIN 328 S1 250

TIME: We see two negative short term cosmic triggers before May.

PRICE: ~SPX 4200 is a potential intermediate term sell.

However, given there is also some positive astro in May, we plan to play this close to the vest.

There is little REALITY to today's markets – and until a swan event &/or Robinhooders learn trees don't' grow to the sky, pyramid games can continue.

The trigger?

if Bitcoin collapses (which it will sooner or later) would do it.

Another landmine would be TNX à 2 = 20% Nasdaq correction.

In addition to “I” word inflation, the dreaded “T” word- not the Trillion Dollar infrastructure package but TAXES!!!

A change in perspective- comparing not to last month or last year, but a longer term horizon leaves little upside to analyst projections.

I am unwilling to buy at today’s prices.

When will investors ask “How low & How long” instead of “How far is UP” or will it always be “Buy the Dip again?

Inquiring minds want to know - PERHAPS H2 APRIL, PERHAPS JUNE?

Outside of day trading and special situations, we plan to sell/short over the next two weeks and look to buy if/when markets are 10%-20%

If markets disagree with me, we will stay with long/short strategies and/or very short term day trading.

PIVOTS 2020 Close 10%- Nov 3

DJI 32500 30606 30780 27480

SPX 3950 3756 3766 3369

NAS 13224 12888 12757 11160

BE PREPARED FOR MARKETS GO IN REVERSE vs MAKE HAY WHILE THE SUN SHINES

Some analysts are forecasting 2.5, 3% even 4% but of course just “temporary”.

Given market sky high valuations, we do not see sufficient FUNDEMENTALS (Fed accommodation, Vaccines & Stimulus Packages) to justify SP500 earnings.

Our recommendation continues to be maximum portfolio protection.

TSLA, BTC, VIX, GME & TNX are our five market “canaries in the coal mine”:

When three or more canaries sing, be ready to Head for the Hills (&/or your nearest bar)

TNX: > 1.60-1.82

VIX: > 26-30

TSLA: < 695-666

BTC: < 30K

GME:* <48-30

*Gamestop & friends such as AMC or COIN are Like Bitcoin, their trading has little or no relationship to reality.

Short of a reality check that the emperor has NO clothes, newbies learning that all stocks do NOT go UP ALL the time can also time market top (Feb/March).

KEY DATES: APRIL 20-22, 25-27

DJIA: 34000 PIVOT

SPX: 4000 PIVOT R1 4200 R2 4500

NASDAQ: 13500 SUPPORT 14000 PIVOT

GOLD: 1750 SUPPORT R1 1787 R2 1800 R3 1880

SILVER: 25 PIVOT R1 26 R2 28 R3 30

OIL: 63. 40 PIVOT S1 60 R1 64 R1 66 R3 68

COPPER: 4.10 PIVOT R1 4.25

US 10 Year: 1.60 PIVOT R1 1.78 R2 2 R3 2.20 R4 2.50

CNY: 6.5218PIVOT

DXY: 92 PIVOT

VIX: 18 PIVOT R1 22 S1 16

2020 CLOSE: DJIA 30606 SPX 3756 & NASDAQ 12888

2019 CLOSE: DJIA 28508 SPX 3231 & NASDAQ 8823

2018 CLOSE: DJIA 23327 SPX 2506 & NASDAQ 6635 any

AFUND Fair Value GOLD $1787.

Reduce Risk and Focus on Capital Preservation:

THINK TRADITIONAL SWISS AND PRESERVE CAPITAL: HEDGE AND PROTECT AGAINST DOWNSIDE RISK.

2. Investors look for answers as Treasuries rally after strong economic data

HW: We are looking to potentially trading bond short as we see inflation even as many investors ignore what they experience.

Over time we should continue to see a continuing shift in performance away from investments that benefited from the pandemic and lockdowns - such as technology and health care stocks and bonds - to investments that will benefit from a slow but continuing recovery - like resources, industrials, infrastructure, tourism stocks and financials.

While it is possible some Nasdaq stocks have bottomed, it is equally if not more likely they have not.

Keep a list of stocks to buy AFTER a 20% correction.

SELL/STOP STOCKS you wouldn’t buy at current prices, write Covered Calls & reduce margin/raise cash levels.

If this is not upcoming soon, then we will remain highly liquid and wait for the music to stop or Godot to arrive, whichever comes first.

Outside of Special Situations, we plan to only VERY selectively add stocks largely in two of our favorite sectors - metals & mining and entertainment.

Favorite Q2 2021 Sectors:

Entertainment, Mining & Technology [AFTER a 20% correction if Undervalued & Highly Scalable]

Currently we are also watching some Select Health Care (lower cost/better outcomes, Energy & Distressed Investing for Q3 2021.

Stock selection is important. Whenever possible, we prefer to recommend stocks sporting strong cash flows, sound balance sheets & growing dividends.

Choose your favorite stocks and patiently bid for them.

3. I was wrong rethinking the gold silver ratio

Gold’s astro is positive in April – We felt lucky to suggest a buy at $1680.

Given newbie gold and silver investors have little knowledge of the industry and many are accustomed to Tech valuations, is there an upper limit to Gold or Silver pricing? Maybe not!

Should/When Bitcoin meet reality, it is likely to usher in a rapid source of many of these new investors.

Conservative investors would accept $2200-2300, while more aggressive gold and silver bugs have gold targets of 2500-3000+; silver $35 to $50+.

Silver $25 support with $30 overhead resistance.

There are many good buys in the precious metal space depending on your time frame & risk/reward desires.

Gold: Fundamentally the global political and economic situation is generally favorable for precious metals.

Gold & Silver remain favorite sections. Many generalist investors have joined the party and many major brokerage houses still keep ~$2000+ price targets for 2021.

Also it is under allocated by most investment programs, this gives it even more potential room to run, especially if/when inflation fears resurface &/or US dollar weakens!

Currently fundamentally gold and silver is Undervalued!. We expect that to change in the Spring, if not before..

Hence we recommend a full and over weighted precious metals portfolio allocation.

However, we advise long term precious metal investors to also pay attention to stock selection.

Gold remains cheap geopolitical crisis insurance.

For investors who cannot or will not buy the $US currency as well as investors who wish to safely and cheaply hedge their US$ exposure,ONLY GOLD IS AS GOOD AS GOLD!

Once again someinvestors are hedging record equity prices by buying gold.

Low real interest rates is positive for gold as well as low global bond yields makes gold an attractive alternative risk mitigation hedge.

We forecast the gold/silver ratio to drop from ~74 to ~63 when global economies & clean energy demand improves in 2021; It did, currently is 68. If/when ~72 we plan to replay.

We expect precious metal stocks to outperform physical gold & silver in 2021.

Gold FV $1787 = Commodity FV: 1650 + Currency FV: 1780 + Inflation Metal FV: 1714 + Crisis FV: 2004

INVESTORS: We will stay LONG in H1 2021 both as an investment and as a portfolio hedge. Despite seasonal trends, we expect gold to largely perform better April on

4. There will be no SEASONED SPECULATOR picks until May

These are high risk/high reward market picks but could be potentially very rewarding and/or interesting to watch. These picks are best for speculative portfolio allocation and as such bought in groups of 5 to 10 such stocks. Remember NOT to ignore their High Risk - meaning use speculative allocation i.e. “money you can afford to lose without altering your life style.”

Always do your own due diligence first before deciding to act.

5. “We suggest that it’s imperative that people look outside of the S&P 500. It’s a great index, but so much money has poured into it over the last dozen years that it’s not left a lot of bargains behind.”

Dave Iben, Kopernik, chief investment officer, Global Investors

HW: We agree.

"Unless you continue to see fundamentals deliver, you could see a dramatic repricing."

Jeff Mills, chief investment, Bryn Mawr Trust officer

HW: We couldn’t agree more.

"Uncharacteristically, expectations for earnings have improved for the quarter and what tends to move markets is when the numbers are far better than expected."

Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives, Charles Schwab

HW: It is different THIS time

6. RE: BITCOIN is not as good as GOLD

READER 1: That it the truest and best statement I have heard in a while !!!

READER 2: It is much better it doesn’t have the rehypothecation problem of every bar of gold lent out 80x and Central bank manipulation.

HW: The latter view remains to be seen: BTC does NOT have the power of taxation or jail; it is also NOT a stable coin.

TRADERS SHOULD DO QUICK DAY TRADES OR HAVE VERY DEEP POCKETS

After hard rallies or market drops, it is smart to book profits.

Current odds of a market leg down this coming week 60%.

Commodity Trading:

Gold Buy on dips $1680 to 1787+

Silver Buy on dips or under $25

Copper Overpriced > 4.25

Oil Overpriced > 64 sell