World Governments e.g. China, India, Korea & now Turkey do not like tax evasion or money laundering –

Delusional to expect they will allow money laundering, tax evasion, terrorist financing OR SERIOUS COMPETITION!

BTC 52K Pivot S1 50K S2 48 S3 40 S4 33 R1 54K

COIN 303 S1 250

TIME: We see one more negative short term cosmic trigger pre May.

PRICE: ~SPX 4200 is again a potential intermediate term sell.

However, given there is mixed Astro in May & June albeit with a bearish bias, we plan to play this close to the vest.

There is little REALITY to today's markets – and until a swan event &/or Robinhooders learn trees don't' grow to the sky, pyramid games can continue.

The trigger?

If Bitcoin collapses (which it will sooner or later) would do it.

Another landmine would be TNX à 2 = 20% Nasdaq correction.

In addition to “I” word inflation, the dreaded “T” word- not the Trillion Dollar infrastructure package but TAXES!!!

A change in perspective- comparing not to last month or last year, but a longer term horizon leaves little upside to analyst projections.

I am unwilling to buy at today’s prices.

When will investors ask “How low & How long” instead of “How far is UP” or will it always be “Buy the Dip again?

Inquiring minds want to know – WE WILL BE BETTING SO BEFORE THE SUMMER.

Outside of day trading and special situations, we plan to sell/short next two week and look to buy if/when markets are 10%-20% lower.

If markets disagree with me, we will stay with long/short strategies and/or very short-term day trading.

PIVOTS 2020 Close 10%- Nov 3

DJI 34000 30606 30780 27480

SPX 4200 3756 3766 3369

NAS 14K 12888 12757 11160

BE PREPARED FOR MARKETS GO IN REVERSE vs MAKE HAY WHILE THE SUN SHINES

Some analysts are forecasting 2.5, 3% even 4% but of course just “temporary”.

Given market sky-high valuations, we do not see sufficient FUNDAMENTALS (Fed accommodation, Vaccines & Stimulus Packages) to justify SP500 earnings.

Our recommendation continues to be maximum portfolio protection.

TSLA, BTC, VIX, GME & TNX are our five market “canaries in the coal mine”:

When three or more canaries sing, be ready to Head for the Hills (&/or your nearest bar).

TNX: > 1.60-1.82

VIX: > 26-30

TSLA: < 695-666

BTC: < 30-33K

GME: <48-30

Gamestop & stocks such as AMC or COIN are Like Bitcoin, their trading has little or no relationship to reality.

Short of a reality check that the emperor has NO clothes, newbies learning that all stocks do NOT go UP ALL the time can also time market tops (May/June).

Traders should do quick day trades or have very deep pockets

After hard rallies or market drops, it is smart to book profits.

Current odds of a market leg down this coming week 65%.

Commodity trading

Gold Buy on dips under 1767

Silver Buy on dips or under $25

Copper Expensive but may have momentum to 4.50

Oil Overpriced > 64 sell

HYDE PARK SOAPBOX: the-housing-boom-central-banks-and-the-inflation-conundrum-2

KEY DATES: APRIL 20-22, 25-27, May 3

DJIA: 34000 PIVOT

SPX: 42000 PIVOT

NASDAQ: 4000 PIVOT

GOLD: R1 1787 R2 1800 R3 1880

SILVER: 25 PIVOT R1 26 R2 28 R3 30

OIL: 62.50 PIVOT S1 60 R1

COPPER: 4.25 PIVOT R1 4.50

US 10 Year: 1.60 PIVOT R1 1.78 R2 2 R3 2.20

CNY: 6.5018PIVOT

DXY: 90 S1 92 S2

VIX: 18 PIVOT R1 22 S1 16

AFUND Fair Value GOLD $1796

Reduce Risk and Focus on Capital Preservation:

THINK TRADITIONAL SWISS AND PRESERVE CAPITA: HEDGE AND PROTECT AGAINST DOWNSIDE RISK.

2. Over time we will continue to see a continuing shift in performance away from investments that benefited from the pandemic and lockdowns - such as technology and health care stocks and bonds - to investments that will benefit from a slow but continuing recovery - like resources, industrials, infrastructure, tourism stocks and financials.

While it is possible some Nasdaq stocks have bottomed, it is equally if not more likely they have not.

Keep a list of stocks to buy AFTER a 20% correction.

SELL/STOP STOCKS you wouldn’t buy at current prices, write Covered Calls & reduce margin/raise cash levels.

If this is not upcoming soon, then we will remain highly liquid and wait for the music to stop or Godot to arrive, whichever comes first.

Outside of Special Situations, we plan to only VERY selectively add stocks largely in two of our favorite sectors - metals & mining and entertainment.

Favorite Q2 2021 sectors

Entertainment, Mining & Technology [AFTER a 20% correction if Undervalued & Highly Scalable]

Currently we are also watching some Select Health Care (lower cost/better outcomes, Energy & Distressed Investing for Q3 2021.

Stock selection is important. Whenever possible, we prefer to recommend stocks sporting strong cash flows, sound balance sheets & growing dividends.

Choose your favorite stocks and patiently bid for them.

3. Gold could drop sharply without an inflation assist

HW: I see inflation-don’ you? Is it also strange how gold is being computer sold with market inflation signals-how wrong, how very wrong!

Given newbie gold and silver investors have little knowledge of the industry and many are accustomed to Tech valuations, is there an upper limit to Gold or Silver pricing? Maybe not!

Should/When Bitcoin meet reality, it is likely to usher in a rapid source of many of these new investors.

Conservative investors would accept $2200-2300, while more aggressive gold and silver bugs have gold targets of 2500-3000+; silver $35 to $50+.

Silver $25 support with $30 overhead resistance.

There are many good buys in the precious metal space depending on your time frame & risk/reward desires.

Gold: Fundamentally the global political and economic situation is generally favorable for precious metals.

Gold & Silver remain favorite sections. Many generalist investors have interest now in Metals and Mining.

Also it is under allocated by most investment programs, this gives it even more potential room to run, especially if/when inflation fears resurface &/or US dollar weakens!

Currently fundamentally gold and silver is Undervalued!. We expect that to change late Spring.

Hence we recommend a full and over-weighted precious metals portfolio allocation.

However, we advise long-term precious metal investors to also pay attention to stock selection.

Gold remains cheap geopolitical crisis insurance.

For investors who cannot or will not buy the $US currency as well as investors who wish to safely and cheaply hedge their US$ exposure, ONLY GOLD IS AS GOOD AS GOLD!

Once again some investors are hedging record equity prices by buying gold.

Low real interest rates is positive for gold as well as low global bond yields makes gold an attractive alternative risk mitigation hedge.

We forecast the gold/silver ratio to drop from ~74 to ~63 when global economies & clean energy demand improves in 2021; It did, currently is 68. If/when ~72 we plan to replay.

We expect precious metal stocks to outperform physical gold & silver in 2021.

Gold FV $1796 = Commodity FV: 1650 + Currency FV: 1788 + Inflation Metal FV: 1724 + Crisis FV: 2022

INVESTORS: We will stay LONG in H1 2021 both as an investment and as a portfolio hedge. Despite seasonal trends, we expect gold to largely perform better April on

4. There will be no SEASONED SPECULATOR picks until May.

These are high risk/high reward market picks but could be potentially very rewarding and/or interesting to watch. These picks are best for speculative portfolio allocation and as such bought in groups of 5 to 10 such stocks. Remember NOT to ignore their High Risk - meaning use speculative allocation i.e. “money you can afford to lose without altering your life style.”

Always do your own due diligence first before deciding to act.

5. “Overall, we’re going to have some volatility in the market this year, but everything to me looks fairly rosy for the next six months or so.”

Sylvia Jablonski, chief investment officer, Defiance ETF.

HW: Sounds like you are wearing rose colored glasses!

“The market is expensive, so we have been looking for stocks that still seem to have upside.”

Peter Tuz, president, Chase Investment Counsel.

HW: Regardless of market valuation, always one looks to BUY stocks that have potential upside.

“Central banks of small economies can sometimes be canaries in the coal mine.”

Krishna Guha, vice chairman, Evercore ISI.

HW: Ottawa more responsive than Washington?

6. After blazing U.S. stock rally, some warn of tougher market ahead.

Get-ready-for-178-billion-of-selling-ahead-of-the-capital-gains-tax-hike-these-are-the-stocks-most-at-risk .

Really-the-market-will-collapse-by-end-of-June.