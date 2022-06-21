The rebound in risk assets is gathering pace this afternoon, with US markets taking the lead in afternoon trading.
US markets return in bullish form
“European markets had made gains yesterday while the US was on holiday but there is always lingering doubt that such moves can survive the return of Wall Street traders. Those fears have been nullified with the strong form displayed across the American indices this afternoon. An absence of any more big-name rate increases this week will have helped sentiment to stabilise, and in any case markets had reached a washout low last week that seemed to promise at least a short-term bounce.”
Can it keep going?
“Stocks are in a ‘buy everything’ mode, which is always a good way to start, but the real question is whether this bounce can run to longer than a week or so, which is all the last one managed. It is up for debate whether stocks, once the initial energy has been expended, can turn this into something of at least a month. Even then it seems unlikely that inflation and growth concerns will have really subsided enough for a longer-term move higher.”
