Wall Street edges up but FTSE 100 remains in the red

US markets are attempting to edge higher ahead of Fed minutes tonight, but a slump in BHP shares has meant that the FTSE 100’s hopes of a rally have been dashed.

Wall Street steady after Tuesday’s drop

UK CPI miss provides a break for BoE

FTSE 100 held back by miners as BHP falls sharply

US markets remain cautious ahead of tonight’s Fed minutes, the key event in an otherwise dull August week. The losses of the past two days have been stemmed for the time being, with the Nasdaq 100 back above 15,000 and the Dow and S&P 500 both stabilising after the small drop yesterday. After such a quiet few weeks even yesterday’s losses seemed dramatic by comparison, but in reality it is merely a summer stumble that illustrates how quiet things are for most traders. It is not often that the RBNZ commands attention at the start of the European session, but the bank’s decision to hold fire on a rate rise gives ‘Team Transitory’ a bit of a lift in their view that central banks will continue to err on the side of caution when it comes to responding to inflation. Similarly, a slower rate of price increases for the UK economy last month will give the BoE some respite too, although here ‘Team Permanent’ pick up some points as base effects play a part in the lower-than-expected reading. We can expect the debate to pick up again as September gets underway and a more active economy and stock market start to question the idea that price increases are a passing fancy.

The prospect of an ugly tussle with shareholders over its dual-listing has put severe pressure on BHP today, dragging down the rest of the heavyweight London mining contingent, which has in turn put an end to the early hopes of a new 18-month high for the FTSE 100. BHP’s move will go down badly with many UK investors, who will have grown accustomed to the solid dividends on offer at the miner. Meanwhile, in a sign of how lacklustre this market is at present, Persimmon is little-changed despite a good set of results and a solid boost to the dividend, suggesting investors remain concerned that the recent increase in activity is not likely to last.