While there have been a number of factors impacting the markets in the last few days, investors are now beginning to focus on earnings reports coming from some of the biggest companies in the US after the slight disappointments seen in the past couple of weeks. Today’s focus will likely be Microsoft’s report, which could shed some light on the performance of the tech giant that has recently been in the news for the substantial acquisition deal made with Activision Blizzard that shook markets last week. While there will also be other major earnings from companies such as Johnson & Johnson as well as General Electric, investors are still trying to adjust to the significant volatility seen in markets recently. As tensions rise in eastern Europe and as many await the key FOMC decision tomorrow, we could be seeing a continuation of said volatility along with widespread uncertainty.
UK public sector borrowing report
The public sector borrowing report showed a slight increase in December on a monthly basis after pulling back slightly in October. While this may not seem like a significant issue, for the time being, government spending has been one of the key topics related to the post-pandemic recovery since if unchecked, it would add significant pressure on future expenses and limit potential economic growth. As investors await upcoming central bank decisions and as inflation concerns continue to rise, today’s report could shift the market's perspective slightly regarding the state of public finances in the UK as it once again begins to show signs of weakness.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the back foot near 1.1300 after mixed IFO data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.1300 early Tuesday as investors eye headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The data from Germany showed that IFO Business Climate Index improved modestly in January. On a negative note, IFO Current Assessment Index declined to 96.1 from 96.9.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum after testing 1.3500
GBP/USD edged higher toward 1.3500 on Tuesday but struggled to preserve its recovery momentum. With safe-haven flows allowing the dollar to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals, the pair reversed its direction and started to push lower toward 1.3450.
Gold consolidates near $1,840, downside seems limited amid risk-off
Gold stays firmer around intraday high as bulls brace for yearly resistance break. Firmer inflation expectations add to the fears of hawkish Fed, US CB Consumer Confidence eyed.
Ethereum shifts away from ETH 2.0
Ethereum will be moving away from ETH 1.0 and ETH 2.0 as the protocol undergoes significant changes. Core developers on the network are referring to the stages on the blockchain as the “execution layer” and “consensus layer.”
Activision Blizzard dips lower ahead of Microsoft earnings call
Activision Blizzard could see its games thrust into the mainstream spotlight. Microsoft is set to release its FY2022 Q2 earnings on Tuesday after the close.