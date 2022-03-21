S&P 500 did really well through quad witching, and the same goes for credit markets. 4- day streak of non-stop gains – very fast ones. Short squeeze characteristics in the short run, makes me think this rally fizzles out before the month ends – 4,600 would hold. We‘re likely to make a higher low next, and that would be followed by 4-6 weeks of rally continuation before the bears come back with real force again. July would present a great buying opportunity in this wild year of a giant trading range.
As I wrote yesterday: (…)
The paper asset made it through quad witching in style - both stocks and bonds. The risk-on sentiment however didn't sink commodities or precious metals. Wednesday's FOMC brought worries over the Fed sinking real economy growth but Powell's conference calmed down fears through allegedly no recession risks this year, ascribing everything to geopolitics. Very convenient, but the grain of truth is that the Fed wouldn't indeed jeopardize GDP growth this year - that's the context of how to read the allegedly 7 rate hikes and balance sheet shrinking this year still. Not gonna happen as I stated on Thursday already.
Such are my short- and medium-term thoughts on stocks. Copper remains best positioned to continue rising with relatively little volatility while crude oil isn‘t yet settled (its good times would continue regardless of the weak volume rally of last two days, which is making me a little worried). Precious metals are still basing, and would continue moving higher best on the Fed underperforming in its hawkish pronouncements. No way they‘re hiking 7 times this year and shrinking balance sheet at the same time as I wrote on Thursday – Treasury yields say they‘ll take on inflation more in 2023. 2022 is a mere warm-up.
Let‘s move right into the charts.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
S&P 500 is now past the 4,400 – 4,450 zone, and hasn‘t yet consolidated. This week would definitely though not be as bullish as the one just gone by – the bulls will be challenged a little.
Credit markets
HYG eked out more gains, but the air is slowly becoming thinner. As the sentiment turns more bullish through no deep decline over the coming few days, that‘s when junk bonds would start wavering.
Gold, silver and miners
Precious metals aren‘t turning down for good here – I think they‘re deciphering the Fed story of hiking slower than intended, which in effect gives inflation a new lease on life. Not that it was wavering, though. More upside in gold and silver to come.
Crude oil
Crude oil is rising again, but look for a measured upswing that‘s not free from headwinds. While I think we would climb above $110 still, I‘m sounding a more cautious note given the decreasing volume – I would like to see more conviction next.
Copper
Copper is behaving, and would continue rising reliably alongside other commodities. It‘s also the best play considering downside protection at the moment.
Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin isn‘t recovering Sunday‘s setback – but the Ethereum upswing bodes well for risk-taking today, even that doesn‘t concern cryptos all too much.
Summary
S&P 500 has a bit more to run before running into headwinds, which would happen still this week. Credit markets are a tad too optimistic, and rising yields would leave a mark especially on tech. Value, energy and materials are likely to do much better. Crude oil is bound to be volatile over the coming weeks, but still rising and spiking – not yet settled. Copper and precious metals present better appreciation opportunities when looking at their upcoming volatility. Within today‘s key analysis, I‘ve covered the path of stocks, so do have a good look at the opening part. Finally, cryptos likewise paint the picture of risk-on trades not being over just yet.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD weak as Fed’s Powell notes “inflation is much too high”
The EUR/USD pair holds at the lower end of its daily range amid concerns related to the Eastern European crisis, comments from chair Jerome Powell, who noted Fed predictions might become out of date soon in the current times.
GBP/USD nears 1.3200 as demand for the dollar recedes
GBP/USD is up as demand for the dollar eases, as Wall Street struggles to remain afloat. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and Brexit-related headlines are leading the way.
Gold sticks to modest gains near $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading on Monday, though the intraday uptick lacked follow-through buying or strong bullish conviction. There seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which rejected Russia's calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol.
Shiba Inu price to collect liquidity for an explosive 40% rally
Shiba Inu price action seems to be repeating itself after a recent breakout from its downtrend. The rebound is pausing and might go for a liquidity run below a vital support level before a full-blown rally kicks off.
The present and the future of the dollar
Economists and policymakers generally recognize that growth will be weaker than was anticipated at the end of last year. Price pressures are going to be stronger and last longer than previously projected.