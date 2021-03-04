Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
EUR/USD under pressure near 1.2050 amid firmer yields, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD remains on the backfoot around 1.2050, as the US dollar rises with Treasury yields. Concerns about the pace of the yield surge dent the risk appetite. Focus on EZ retail sales and US data ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3950 amid tepid market mood
GBP/USD picks up bids above 1.3950 following a bounce from 1.3921. UK unilaterally extended NI border checks, EU vows legal response. US Treasury yields regain upside momentum, driving the US dollar higher. Fed’s Powell will be watched to confirm reflation fears.
XAU/USD sticks to modest gains above $1715, lacks follow-through
The risk-off mood prompted some short-covering around the safe-haven gold on Thursday. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains for the commodity.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
DXY continues to gain on Wednesday, eyes 91.60
US dollar firm and approaching Feb 4th highs from a significant technical support structure. US economy moderately gathering pace according to the Fed's Beige Book.