Things have been somewhat strange when it comes to price action in markets in recent sessions. US equities have been running up and the US Dollar selling off, with no clear catalyst for the moves, and with economic data and Fed communications still leaning hawkish.
EUR/USD is keeping its range play intact below 1.0700 in the early European morning. The pair is helped by a cautiously optimistic market mood. Traders give up on the US Dollar amid weaker US Treasury yields ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2050, sustaining the rebound ahead of the London open. Renewed Brexit concerns, as DUP seeks consultation on the post-Brexit deal, could limit the upside in the pair, despite a broadly weaker US Dollar. Powell's testimony is in focus.
Gold price is resuming the recent uptrend toward the three-week high of $1,858 on Tuesday, reversing a temporary drop seen a day before. The United States Dollar (USD) is licking its wounds, as traders refrain to place any fresh bets ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony.
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear sign of consolidation below the long-term consolidation structure. While the bearish outlook has not yet been confirmed, bulls should not rest, knowing that another crash could occur soon.
FX markets have opened the week on a steady footing, buoyed by a strong end to last week from equities and appearing to shake off a slightly lower-than-expected growth target from China. This week's focus will very much be on central bankers and activity data - the highlights being Jay Powell's testimony plus US jobs growth.