Waiting on Powell.

Markets are really in pause mode. With slight drift along the lines of an expected soft commentary from US Fed Chair Powell. In support of the rising Delta stress in the economy.

In that light, sentiment is stock bullish and dollar bearish. Hence the drift. Again, I would like to highlight the loss of momentum. Which suggests the market is getting too long stocks, and has unwound most long US dollar positions.

Anything can happen as Powell speaks, because markets will be moving on every phase, rather than the overall point.

The most likely outcome is, tapering will be occurring, but there are increasing risks regarding Delta. So it will be delayed or done very cautiously. Oddly, as usual, the market will ignore that there are serious economy concerns over Delta, and focus on this means low rates for longer. That's the classic computer game mentality response on Wall Street these days.

It is a dangerous attitude of course, ringing loudly along the lines of tulip bulb mania.

My view is that the dominant risk is indeed lower for US stocks, albeit perhaps after a momentary knee-jerk pricing lift to the upside. For the US dollar the response will be muted, and then followed by a resumption of the major up-trend.

Remember, our main reason for being bullish the US dollar is that much of the world still sees the US dollar as a safe haven, and even the US stocks market as a safe haven. Importantly, US corporations have a desire to keep bringing funds home at this point.

My bullish Gold outlook is based in the belief that while it is already happening only to a small degree, that safe haven flow toward the US will jump ship to Gold, as the US economy continues to tank.

Proof of US downturn grows.

Durable Goods collapse into negative territory again. We have two broken records here. Stocks struggling to marginal new highs, and the economy tanking. Around the world both business and consumer sentiment indexes are turning south. Europe is thinking about restricting US travellers again. Japan expanding its state of emergency.

In Australia, an ANU study has suggested it would only be safe to open up with 90% vaccinated, of the entire population. Long Covid is now a serious problem, as are hospitalisations among children in the USA.

Continue to suggest steadily building in Gold, watching for a high in Australian stocks and also this Australian dollar bounce.

US Mortgage Applications

The usual swinging about, but still exhibiting a weakening trend.

German Business Confidence

Yesterday we saw consumer sentiment falling sharply and now further weakness in business sentiment as well. This is a broad European phenomenon.

Australian Construction Output

Evidence the Australian economy was already rolling over post stimulus masking, before the latest lockdowns came into effect.

This economy is in serious trouble long term, as well as with the immediate recession. Yet, market sentiment is as if we have arrived in Nirvana.

There is no doubt the US economy is in a distinct weakening phase. Europe is also slowing. China is falling back to previous normal levels of activity.

None of this points to a strong global economic outlook.

The loss of momentum in stock gains is largely based in this growing, reality recognition that economies are faltering. Once Jackson Hole is out of the way, this awakening could really begin to bite.

In the end, Powell speaking at Jackson Hole, could prove to be non-event.

The real story, is just how much the global economy is already in slow down mode.