Share:

Asia market update: Waiting game ahead of US CPI tonight; China financials crash after spiking; Toyota rises after earnings guidance and buyback.

General trend

- Australia Treasurer Chalmers delivered annual budget Tuesday night. Emphasized Govt’s commitment to fiscal discipline to maintain AAA sovereign rating; Maintaining FY22/23 GDP growth at 3.25% and cutting FY23/24 inflation forecast from 3.75% to 3.25%.

- The Japan markets pulled back slightly today on their march higher YTD 2023, with the Nikkei 225 looking to test the 30,000 ceiling last seen pierced Sep 2021 (and before that the all-time high of 38,957.44 on Dec 29, 1989).

- Extending recent volatility the Shanghai Banks Index fell 2.5% during morning trading, after several large bank shares ripped up limit-high earlier in the week.

- US equity FUTs are flat, after the S&P500 and NASDAQ fell 0.5% and 0.6% respectively during the US session

Notable data points to watch out for this week

- Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) monthly sales due today (usually ~01:30 EDT).

- All eyes on US CPI tonight.

- G7 Fin Mins & Central Bankers in Japan tomorrow.

- Thu earnings in Japan include Nissan, Honda, Softbank (and Taiwan’s Foxconn).

- Thu evening BOE rate decision (25bps hike expected) and Gov Bailey guidance.

- For the weekend, keep an eye on the results of the dead-locked Turkish election.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens -0.2% at 7,248.

- (AU) Australia Treasurer Chalmers Budget speech and forecasts.

- (AU) Australia sells A$800M v A$800M indicated in 3.25% Apr 2029 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.2198% v 3.0282% prior; bid-to-cover: 3.34x v 2.37x prior.

- (AU) AOFM [Australia debt agency]: Plans to issue ~A$75.0B in Treasury bonds in FY23/24.

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng opens flat at 19,860.

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.3% at 3,347 (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B v CNY2.0B prior in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY2.0B v injects CNY2.0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9299 v 6.9255 prior [weakest CNY fix since Mar 13th].

- CICC Capital (3908.HK ) to stop using consultancy services from Capvision [global firm that was raided by China officials] - financial press.

- (CN) US Trade Chief (USTR) Katherine Tai to meet China Commerce Minister in Detroit later this month - financial press.

- (CN) Shanghai Banks Index -2.5%, extends volatility from the prior session.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens -0.2% at 29,189.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Ueda: Reiterates ETF purchases are part of large-scale easing; sees no significant problem with ETF buys now.

- (JP) Japan Top FX Diplomat Kanda: Will discuss US banks' collapse at G7 and how to respond; May discuss US debt ceiling.

- (JP) Japan Apr FX Reserves: $1.27T v $1.26T prior [highest since Aug 2022].

South Korea

- (KR) Kospi opens -0.2% at 2,505.

- (KR) South Korea Apr Unemployment rate : 2.6% v 2.7% prior.

- (KR) South Korea Mar Current Account: +$0.3B v -$0.5B prior.

Other Asia

- (PH) Philippines Q1 Agriculture Output Y/Y: 2.1% v 1.0% prior.

- (VN) Vietnam Central Bank said to consider additional rate cuts - US financial press.

- (VN) Vietnam Central Bank (SBV) Dep Gov Ha: Faces challenges managing policy rates and currency; to continue flexible monetary policy.

- (MY) Malaysia end-Apr Foreign Reserves: $114.4B v $115.5B prior.

- (SG) Singapore passes bill for banks to share data to fight crime.

- (ID) Indonesia Apr Retail Sales Estimate Y/Y: 1.0%.

North America

- (US) Apr NFIB Small Business Optimism Index: 89.0 v 89.7e (lowest since 2013).

- (US) Fed's Williams (voter): Seeing signs tighter credit conditions are affecting the economy; Some tightening goes beyond reds rate hikes - media pool.

- (US) President Biden: Reiterates has been considering the 14th amendment on debt; to discuss why Congress must avoid default at 1:30 PM ET [Wed].

- (US) House Speaker McCarthy (R-CA): Did not see any new movement in the White House meeting on the debt limit today; Hopes Biden will negotiate over the next 2 weeks.

Europe

- (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Dep Gov Floden: Bring down inflation is the top priority; policy rate likely to be raised further.

- (EU) ECB's Vujcic (Croatia): Further rate hikes are needed; need to see change in core inflation.

- (EU) ECB's Nagel (hawk, Germany): Interest rates should rise further as inflation is extremely high; Now the step size is no longer as central as it was last year - press interview.

- (UK) Apr HALIFAX price index M/M: -0.3% V +0.8% PRIOR; Y/Y: 0.1% V 1.6% PRIOR (smallest annual pace since Dec 2012).

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 -0.2%; Hang Seng -0.3%; Shanghai Composite -1.0%; Nikkei 225 -0.4%; Kospi -0.5%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures flat; Nasdaq100 flat, DAX flat; FTSE100 -0.2%.

- EUR 1.0947 - 1.0978 ; JPY 135.07 - 135.34 ; AUD 0.6759 - 0.6770 ; NZD 0.6332 - 0.6349.

- Gold -0.3% at $2,037/oz; Crude Oil -0.6% at $73.27/brl; Copper -0.1% at $3.9008/lb.