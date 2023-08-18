Share:

Fixed-income markets are still highly uncertain about the future direction of central banks. Inflation across most economies has fallen sharply from highly elevated levels, fuelling market hopes that interest rate hikes in the US and Europe could soon be over and done.

Nevertheless, uncertainty about the next phase of the tightening cycle remains high and rate cuts are not yet on the table. Western economies have remained robust and labour markets are so far showing no real signs of weakness - which increases the risk of monetary policy having to remain tight for longer than we and the market currently expect.

Since our last update at the end of June, long yields have risen quite noticeably, particularly in the US, where 10Y Treasury yields are up by around 50bp to 4.23% and 30Y yields have reached 4.40 % - the level they were trading at ahead of the banking turmoil in March. This has partially fed through to equivalent German yields resulting in a 25bp increase to 2.62% over the same period. Besides surprisingly strong US data, other factors contributing to the rise in yields include growing debt issuance in the US, the Bank of Japan's softening of yield curve controls and Fitch's downgrade of the US credit rating (from AAA to AA+).

However, the main focus over the summer has been the central bank meetings in late July, which overall panned out as expected. Both the Federal Reserve and the ECB hiked policy rates by 25bp, though both central banks failed to deliver any clear pointers for their next meetings in September - as expected. For both economies, whether the hiking cycle has ended will be dictated by the data. But we are close.

As mentioned, inflation has generally fallen, with higher interest rates clearly putting a damper on bank lending across Western economies. This is important, as lending growth is among the better leading indicators for GDP growth. In addition, growth signals from Europe in particular have lost some strength over the summer - not least in the service sector, which had so far demonstrated a notable robustness despite high inflation. The weaker growth signals emanating from the European economy have clearly made their mark on ECB discussions, which up to now have almost solely revolved around dampening inflation pressures in the economy. The risk of hiking rates too far and sending the economy into recession has clearly moved up the agenda - even among the most explicit hawks.

Beyond the Western economies, the challenges facing the Chinese property sector have also been getting attention of late. China's reopening post COVID-19 has only had a limited impact on GDP growth, with this summer's data printing surprisingly weak. Meanwhile, several property developers are again struggling to repay their debts, causing turbulence in the sector and fuelling renewed stress in the financial system. The authorities have reacted by easing monetary policy, etc., but the scale of support is still to some extent being limited by the authorities' intentions to trim the heavily indebted property sector. These plans would doubtless be set aside if the economy took a serious turn south, but how much the authorities will tolerate is unclear. Should growth in China weaken more seriously, the knock-on effect on global growth would be significant, affecting price pressures in the Western economies. This risk will be in the minds of both the Federal Reserve and the ECB ahead of their September meetings.

