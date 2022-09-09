EU Mid-Market Update: Risk on momentum builds across markets following China Aug CPI decline and plethora of Central Bank speakers; Waiting for gas prices relief hints from EU energy council.

- Risk on appetite returns following yesterday's ECB rate decision and an eclectic amount of Central Bank speakers that included Fed's Powell. This morning, ECB's Villeroy, Kazimir, Vasle and Knot all made statements, reiterating ECB chief Lagarde's comments from yesterdays ECB press conference that inflation uncertainty is too big to advise on forward guidance, that decisions will be data dependent and the likelihood of recession can not be ruled out.

- On FX front, following meeting between BOJ Gov Kuroda and PM Kishida on Domestic and overseas economic and market developments, Kuroda said when JPY moves 2-3 Yen per day this is very sudden; US dollar weaker against other major currencies across the board.

- Focus remains on potential EU energy measures following today’s emergency council; Overnight, French Energy Min mentioned France would support Russian gas price cap, while Austria Minister would not; press conference following today's EU’s emergency energy council scheduled around 08:15EST (12:15GMT).

- China's Aug CPI came in as a decline M/M at -0.1% with PPI reading lowest since Mar 2021 and below CPI inflation for the first time since 2021. During European session, Norway's Aug CPI also showed a decline in CPI M/M at -0.2%.

- In the UK, parts of the economy pause in honor of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. BOE/Ipsos postponed the inflation attitudes survey which was expected today. Some trade unions have suspended industrial action. London trading times are normal at this time.

- Asia closed higher with Hang Seng outperforming at +2.7%. EU indices are higher, with bond yields mostly higher with exception of UK 10YR . US futures are in the green . Gold +1.0%, DXY -1.1%; Commodity: Brent +1.7%, WTI +1.6%, UK Nat Gas -2.7%; Crypto: BTC +7.5%, ETH +4.3%.

Asia

-(CN) China Aug CPI M/M: -0.1% V +0.2%E; Y/Y: 2.5% V 2.8%E (fist negative M/M since May); PPI Y/Y: 2.3% v 3.2%e [lowest since Mar 2021, below CPI inflation for the first time since 2021].

-(JP) Japan said to consider solar panel requirement for homes from 2025 - Japan media.

-(NZ) New Zealand Aug Total Card Spending M/M: +0.7% v -0.2% prior; Retail Card Spending M/M: +0.9% v -0.2% prior.

-(KR) North Korea Leader Kim: Assembly has adopted law to declare country a Nuclear weapons state; North Korea will never relinquish nuclear arms under US threats.

-(JP) Japan Aug M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 3.4% v 3.4%e; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 3.0% v 3.0%e.

-(JP) Japan PM Kishida: The Govt will do all it can to support restarting nuclear reactors.

-(JP) Meeting between BOJ Gov Kuroda and PM Kishida was on Domestic and overseas economic and market developments; PM Kishida had no specific requests; When JPY moves 2-3 Yen per day this is very sudden.

-(AU) Australia NAB Bank to increase home loan rates by 0.50%; effective Sept 16th.

-(JP) Japan said to submit draft of 2nd extra budget for economic measures - Japanese press.

Ukraine conflict

-(UR) Ukraine Presidential Advisor Arestovich: For greater success, Ukrainian forces should open a third counteroffensive front in addition to Kharkiv and Kherson, then Russian military logistics will not withstand the pressure.

- TTN Research alert: Ukrainian army recaptured Balakleya in the Kharkkiv direction from Russian forces; Now more than 10 thousand Russian soldiers are under the threat of encirclement.

Europe

-(IE) Ireland Deputy PM: Preparing multi-billion package of one off measures to help with energy costs, will also help with bills into 2023.

-(RU) Russia Foreign Ministry: Grain deal is being fulfilled badly, its extension will depend on its implementation.

-(EU) EU formally suspends visa facilitation agreement with Russia; effective from Sept 12th - press.

-(UK) Credit Suisse positively updates UK GDP growth and inflation forecasts following Govt announcement to freeze energy bills.

-(TR) Turkey President Erdogan: Turkish Central Bank (CBRT) reserves going up, some countries providing necessary support.

Americas

-(PE) Peru Central Bank (BCRP) Raises Reference Rate by 25bps to 6.75%; Less than expected.

-(MX) Mexico Fin Min Rogelio: Forecasts 2022 GDP growth at 2.4%; 2023 budget targets stabilizing debt to GDP at 49.4%.

Energy

-(EU) EU Energy Commissioner Simson: Energy markets need extraordinary intervention; To propose package of 5 proposals to ministers.

-(HU) Hungary Foreign Min: EU proposed price cap would trigger an immediate cut off in Russia gas supplies to the EU.

-(FR) France Energy Min: Will support Russian gas price cap.

-(DE) German Econ Min Habeck: Need to decouple energy prices from gas prices; Germany is filling gas reservoirs despite no Russian gas.

-(AT) Austria Minister: Do not support price cap on Russian gas.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +1.56% at 420.52, FTSE +1.65% at 7,381.70, DAX +1.63% at 13,114.70, CAC-40 +1.79% at 6,235.80, IBEX-35 +1.78% at 8,057.42, FTSE MIB +2.15% at 22,144.00, SMI +0.88% at 10,884.80, S&P 500 Futures +0.82%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open higher across the board and advanced into the green as the session progressed; sectors leading to the upside include financials and materials; lagging sectors include utilities and industrials; UK CMA provisionally clears LSEG’s acquisition of Quantile; reportedly Telecom Italia to sell stake in TIM earnings expected during the upcoming US session include The Kroger, ABM and Dollarama.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Asos [ASC.UK] +2.5% (trading update), Cineworld [CINE.UK] +11% (access to "first day" relief funds), Gear4Music [G4M.UK] -11% (trading update).

- Energy: Uniper [UN01.DE] +11% (EU energy council later today), ENBW [EBK.DE] -3% (unit applies for liquidity measures; EU energy council later today), Rubis [RUI.FR] +7% (earnings).

Speakers

-(JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Compiled additional price fighting measures; Will take ¥3.5T from budget to speedily address negative impacts of FX; Will not rule out any FX actions if they are necessary.

-(JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Reiterates Japanese govt watching FX moves with vigilance.

-(FR) ECB's Villeroy (neutral, France): Half of the current inflation is not linked to energy or agricultural prices.

-(EU) ECB's Kazimir (Slovakia, hawk): Fresh outlook sees inflation in Euro Zone above 2% target in 2023 and 2024; Priority is to continue fiercely with normalization of monetary policy.

-(EU) ECB's Vasle (Slovenia, non-voter until Dec 2022): Inflation outlook to decide size of future hikes; Goal is to stabilize inflation at 2% mid-term goal.

-(EU) ECB’s Knot (Netherlands, hawk): Inflation uncertainty is too big for giving forward guidance; ECB sent a forceful signal with rate hike.

-(EE) ECB's Muller (Estonia, hawk): Big hike was needed to prevent broader inlfation.

Currencies/Fixed income

-USD strong sell off as risk on flows move equities higher. EURUSD moves higher and holds above parity following ECB 75bps hike yesterday. GBPUSD higher at 1.163 following USD weakness and Queens passing. USDJPY heavily lower at 142.1 following attempts at verbal intervention from Japan Fin Min and Chief Cabinet Sec.

Economic data

-(NL) Netherlands July Manufacturing Production M/M: -0.5% v -0.9% prior; Y/Y: 4.1% v 5.9% prior; Industrial Sales Y/Y: 20.8% v 29.4% prior.

-(FI) Finland July Industrial Production M/M: -2.4% v +1.1% prior; Y/Y: 2.8% v 8.4% prior.

-(NO) Norway Aug CPI M/M: -0.2% v +0.4%e; Y/Y: 6.5% v 7.0%e (comes off recent 34 years high); CPI Underlying M/M: -0.5% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: 4.7% v 4.8%e; PPI (including oil) M/M: 8.2% v 7.5% prior; Y/Y: 77.3% v 73.6% prior.

-(FR) France July Industrial Production M/M: -1.6% v -0.5%e prior; Y/Y: -1.2% v 0.4%e; Manufacturing Production M/M: -1.6% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: 0.2% v 2.8% prior.

-(ES) Spain July Industrial Output Y/Y: 5.3% v 7.0% prior; NSA Y/Y (unadj) : 1.3% v 6.6% prior; Industrial Production M/M: -1.1% v +1.1% prior.

-(AT) Austria July Industrial Production M/M: -3.9% v -0.8% prior; Y/Y: 5.1% v 10.6% prior.

-(TH) Thailand Foreign Reserves w/e Sept 2nd: $213.5B v $219.9B prior.

-(CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 36.4K tons v 37.5K tons prior.

-(RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Sept 2nd (RUB): 14.42T v 14.38T prior.

-(CN) CHINA AUG AGGREGATE FINANCING (CNY): 2.43T V 2.08TE.

-(CN) CHINA AUG M2 MONEY SUPPLY Y/Y: 12.2% V 12.2%E.

-(CN) CHINA AUG NEW YUAN LOANS (CNY): 1.25T V 1.50TE.

-(IT) Bank of Italy releases Banks and Money Monthly Statistics: Aug Gross Non-performing Loans (NPLs): €35.2B vs. €35.0B prior.

-(GR) Greece July Industrial Production Y/Y: 7.0% v 8.9% prior.

-(GR) Greece Aug CPI Y/Y: 11.4% v 11.6% prior; CPI EU Harmonized Y/Y: 11.2% v 11.3% prior.

Fixed income issuance

-(IN) India sells total INR280B vs. INR320B indicated in 2027, 2028, 2036 and 2052 bonds.

-(IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sells €7.0B vs. €7.0B indicated in 12-month Bills; Avg Yield: 2.091% v 0.994% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.31x v 1.37x prior.

-(FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) announces upcoming issuance; To sell €9.0-10.0B in 2027, 2028 and 2029 bonds on Thursday, Sept 15th.

-(FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) announces upcoming issuance; To sell €4.4-5.6B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills on Monday Sept 12th.

Looking ahead

- 05:30 (IN) India to sell combined INR320B in bonds.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.2B in I/L Bonds.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB chief Lagarde.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £3.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£B, £B and £B respectively).

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal July Trade Balance: No est v -€2.5B prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico July Industrial Production M/M: No est v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 3.8% prior; Manufacturing Production Y/Y: No est v 5.1% prior.

- 07:30 (IS) Iceland to sell RIKB Bonds.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e XXX: No est v $B prior.

- 08:00 (UR) Ukraine Aug CPI M/M: No est v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: No est v 22.2% prior.

- 08:00 (IS) Iceland Aug Unemployment Rate: No est v 3.2% prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Aug IBGE Inflation IPCA M/M: No est v -0.7% prior; Y/Y: No est v 10.1% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:15 (EU) EU Emergency Energy Council meeting - press conference.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Aug Net Change in Employment: No est v -30.6K prior; Unemployment Rate: No est v 4.9% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v -13.1K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est v

-17.5K prior; Participation Rate: No est v 64.7% prior; Hourly Wage Rate: No est v 5.4% prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Q2 Capacity Utilization Rate: No est v 82.0% prior.

- 10:00 (US) July Final Wholesale Inventories M/M: No est v 0.8% prelim; Wholesale Trade Sales M/M: No est v 1.8% prior.

- 10:00 (US) Fed's Evans.

- 12:00 (US) Fed's Waller.

- 12:00 (US) Fed's George.

- 12:00 (US) Q2 Financial Account Household Change in Net Worth: No est v -$0.544T prior.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Q2 Preliminary GDP (2nd Reading) Y/Y: No est v -4.0% prior.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Aug CPI M/M: No est v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v 15.1% prior.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Aug CPI Core M/M: No est v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v 18.4% prior.

- 12:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.