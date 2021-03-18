Join ACY Securities Chief Market Analyst Alistair Schultz as he shares his insights on global markets. In this video, he looks at Volkswagen becoming Germany’s most valuable company at $166b and how VW has taken the Elon approach to achieve their EV push.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces back towards 1.20 ahead Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades above 1.1950, resuming the post-FOMC strong advance towards 1.2000. The upbeat US economic outlook helped revive the USD demand and exerted some pressure. Speeches by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD: Charging up for 1.4000 with eyes on Bank of England
GBP/USD consolidates post-Fed gains around 1.3950 amid cautious mood on “Super Thursday”. Brexit, Sino-US tussle and vaccine jitters keep a tab on the bulls. BOE is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged. The quarterly inflation report holds the key.
Gold: Bulls recapture 21-DMA amid dovish Federal Reserve
Gold stays on the front foot above the 21-DMA so far this Thursday. The yellow metal stretches the previous day’s upside momentum as Asia reacts to Fed’s dovish performance while vaccine jitters also have some positives.
Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.