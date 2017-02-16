Rates

Core bonds rebound despite strong eco data

Yesterday, core bonds eked out good gains despite another batch of strong eco data, like the Philly Fed survey, the housing starts & permits and initial claims,. The rebound was in sync with a temporary decline equities, but Treasuries held on to gains when equities recovered. The inability of US Treasuries to break above key yield resistance on Wednesday might have convinced investors to take some profits on shorts. In a daily perspective, yields fell between 2.9 bps (30yr) and 5.5 bps (5-yr), the belly outperforming following the underperformance on Wednesday. The probability of a March rate hike dropped again to 36% from 44% previously. Fed Fischer didn’t say too much new, but we retain that he thinks it will take years for rates to arrive at rate levels that were registered in previous times. However, his comments at European noon caused little fuss.

Volatility in EMU bond markets after ECB Minutes

Markets reacted (for once) on the accounts of the previous ECB meeting and more in particular on the following comment: “It was recalled that sticking to the issue and issuer limits had been assessed as most important in this regard. While significant weight was also placed on limiting deviations from the ECB’s capital key, it was also underlined that limited and temporary deviations were possible and inevitable. Thus, there was some room for a trade-off between relative deviations from the capital key across jurisdictions and limiting the extent of purchases below the DFR (deposit rate).” We think that countries should only buy bonds below the deposit rate if that is needed to fulfil the contingent based on the capital key. As a result, the short end of the German curve was sold. Following the decision, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bonds rallied sharply, which suggest that markets think that the deviation of the capital key, even described as limited and temporarily, might have increased the room of the ECB to use the PPSP in case of renewed sharp spread widening or the rise of the redenomination risk. We have some doubts, but remain open-minded for more signals in this direction. In a daily perspective the German curve bull flattened with the 2-yr up 1.8 bps and the 30-yr down 4.5 bps. Peripheral yield spreads narrowed 6 to 8 bps, while French/Belgian spread narrowing was limited to 1 bp.

Short term cautiousness is warranted

Overnight, most Asian stock markets correct lower in line with waning risk sentiment in Europe and the US the past days. The US Note future, Brent crude and the Japanese yen – other risk barometers – trade stable though, suggesting a neutral opening for the Bund.

Today’s eco calendar is empty. Yellen’s testimony (risks of waiting too long to hike rates), hawkish Fed comments and strong US eco data temporary raised odds of a March rate hike to nearly 50%. Especially as we also expect Trump’s phenomenal fiscal stimulus plans in the meantime (Feb 28?), this could pull the US Note future towards the December low around 122-14+. HOWEVER, Trumps’ administrations’ policy errors and failed test of technical resistance in US yield terms might balance this bearish bond sentiment, especially if the scandal explodes further. Cautiousness is therefore warranted. Ahead of the weekend, core bonds might be preferred.

Longer term we hold our negative view for core bond, US investors still have to adapt to the Fed’s 2017 rate hike scenario (3 hikes). European investors may face another “recalibration” of the ECB’s APP in H2 2017.

Download The Full Sunrise Market Commentary