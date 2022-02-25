Today’s news of Russia’s attack on Ukraine has seen retail traders on investment trading platform Capital.com rush to increase their long positions in Gold and Crude Oil. Traders and investors were also beginning to heavily short the NASDAQ with just 34% of NASDAQ trades reflecting net long positions. The flight to gold and the corresponding sell-off in the NASDAQ suggests that sentiment has turned significantly bearish among retail investors.

The prospect of Russia invading Ukraine has been brewing for several weeks of course - but when it actually happened in the early hours of Thursday morning, it still served to surprise most traders. For those of us who watch the various gyrations in all sorts of financial markets, volatility is not a new thing - but it is still quite rare to see such big swings indiscriminately across virtually all assets.

Oil was always going to be an obvious focus for traders as the news of the Russian invasion broke. After closing at around $92 a barrel at the end of US trade on Wednesday, the West Texas crude oil blend has touched $100 so far today - with the futures markets and Brent oil trading higher still. The oil market has been a firm favorite with Capital.com clients all week - the price has been edging higher as tensions escalated and today we are seeing more than double the volume from clients in oil, compared to the average daily activity for the week so far.

There is the well-worn phenomenon of “buy the rumor, sell the news” that could be applied to many markets at the moment. It’s when markets creep in one direction ahead of an unexpected event - and when that event actually happens the market ends up doing the opposite to what was expected. So far at least in oil, traders still seem happy to buy the dip but it will be an interesting 24 hours to see what happens, as activity perhaps gets back to more typical levels. It could be that the consensus of opinion is perhaps the oil price has overshot to the upside - it is, after all, already up almost 30% for the year to date, and we are not even two months into 2022.

Unsurprisingly, gold has been another popular market. After a disappointing 2021 that saw the yellow metal lose around 3%, February has proved to be the perfect storm for gold - with inflation, falling stock markets and geopolitical uncertainty boosting its safe-haven appeal. Today’s move saw it blast through the 2021 high point and reach its highest in 18 months. A large chunk of today’s gains have been given back as time has gone on - though this still leaves gold up around 6% in February. Markets are hard to predict at the best of times and days like this can see traders gritting their teeth and just holding on through the wild gyrations. It may not be too surprising if some of the more extreme moves seen today retrace, at least partially over the next few days, leaving some to regret acting in haste and licking their wounds over the weekend.