AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian Dollar bounced off lows through trade on Monday, creeping back toward 0.78 US cents as conditions across treasury markets calmed. Having tested a break below 0.77 late on Friday the AUD benefited from renewed demand for risk touching intraday highs at 0.7790 and leading gains across majors. Last week’s rally through 0.80 was firmly rejected and the AUD finds itself back within entrenched ranges as attentions turn to todays RBA policy meeting low and rate statement. While we anticipate the RBA will maintain its current policy setting the recent uncertainty across bond markets and treasury yields means more attention will be afforded today’s announcement. Last week’s RBA bond purchases were key in driving down rates across the curve as it purchased twice the usual amount in a bid to suppress rapidly rising yields. We are keenly attuned to rhetoric that further highlights the banks commitment to keeping the cash rate at record lows. We anticipate another dovish directive and are looking to guidance on future bond purchases as a marker for short term AUD direction. Despite the correction over the latter half of last week the AUD remains well bid on moves approaching 0.77 and 0.75 and efforts to suppress gains may still prove futile.
Key Movers
The Dollar index tracked lower through trade on Monday as action across treasuries eased and risk sentiment prompted gains across commodity currencies. Typical haven currencies tracked lower with the USD and JPY leading the downturn while the Euro softened as fears the ECB will weigh in if bond markets misbehave again forced the single unit back toward 1.2050. With price action largely tracking dollar demand risk appetite is again a key driver behind short term direction. With little of note on the macroeconomic docket ahead of Friday’s non-farm payroll print our focus remains on bond market activity and price action across treasuries as key markers of broader direction and risk demand. Further short-term uncertainty could prompt a deeper correction across bond markets and a flow on into risk currencies with the AUD and NZD testing 0.77 and 0.7230 respectively.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7680 - 0.7830 ▲
AUD/EUR: 0.6380 - 0.6520 ▲
GBP/AUD: 1.7780 - 1.8120 ▼
AUD/NZD: 1.0630 - 1.0790 ▲
AUD/CAD: 0.9790 - 0.9920 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD awaits RBA on the way to 0.7800, market sentiment favors bulls
AUD/USD wavers inside the latest triangular formation at Monday’s top. Risks remain positive, back the bulls after snapping two-day losing streak.
Gold drops back towards multi-month lows in the $1720s
Gold has dropped back from Asia Pacific session highs around $1760 to trade just above last Friday’s multi-month sub-$1720 lows. Focus will be on a raft of tier one US data, stimulus and pandemic updates this week and gold could be choppy.
Dogecoin price aims for greatness after developers release new update in two years
Dogecoin price is on the verge of a significant 25% breakout. The digital asset receives its first update since 2019 due to increase in demand. DOGE was listed on Phemex with up to 20x leverage.
S&P 500 Goldman says emphatic No, rates are not a risk to equity valuations
Goldman Sachs Chief US Equity Strategist David Kostin said in his weekly note to clients that inflationary concerns were not a risk to equity valuations.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.