Notes/observations
- Market jitters continue; questions linger whether the rate hike cycle has exposed cracks among key players.
- Banking crisis calls Fed interest rate path into question.
- Focus on US CPI data later in the session; A hot outcome could test the Fed to question whether tame inflation or bolster confidence.
Asia
- Australia Feb NAB Business Confidence: -4 v +6 prior.
- China opens up Australia Coal imports to all domestic companies; Ends restriction imposed late 2020.
Americas
- Moody’s placed a series of US banks under downgrade warnings.
- Nomura calling for 25bps Fed rate cut at the March 22nd meeting, also expected QT to be halted at the Mar Fed me.
- President Biden stated that he would speak with China Pres Xi "soon" (did not specify when).
Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum
Equities
Indices [Stoxx600 +0.22% at 443.78, FTSE -0.51% at 7,509.88, DAX +0.19% at 14,986.95, CAC-40 -0.10% at 7,004.73, IBEX-35 0.00% at 8,959.02, FTSE MIB -0.30% at 26,106.00, SMI -0.28% at 10,602.70, S&P 500 Futures +0.23%].
Market focal points/key themes: European indices opened mixed but turned lower through the early hours of trading; better performing sectors include real estate and health care; underperforming sectors include industrials and financials; focus on release of US CPI later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Lennar.
Equities
- Energy: Italgas [IG.IT] +1.5% (discussions with Vivendi).
- Financials: Credit Suisse [CSGN.CH] -2.0% (notes material weakness in its financial reporting); Generali [G.IT] +2.5% (earnings), Close Brothers [CBG.UK] -5.5% (earnings).
- Healthcare: GSK [GSK.UK] +1.0% (positive vaccine results).
- Industrials: Costain [COST.UK] +10.0% (earnings), Volkswagen [VOW3.DE] -3.0% (annual report), Komax Holding [KOMN.CH] -4.5% (earnings), Flughafen Zuerich [FNZH.CH] +0.5% (earnings).
- Materials: Wacker Chemie [WCH.DE] +3.0% (earnings).
Speakers
- ECB's Stournaras (Greece) stated that there was no impact on region’s banking sector from SVB collapse.
- EU Economic Commissioner Gentiloni (Italy) stated ahead of the EcoFin meeting that needed to discuss some aspects of fiscal proposal.
- South Africa Central Bank (SARB) official Cassim stated that the country could get more inflation shocks.
Currencies/fixed income
- The session began on a risk aversion note after Credit Suisse announced it found material weaknesses in internal control of 2022 & 2021 financial reporting. Yields dropped sharply with the US 10-year testing 3.47% and the short-end of German 2-year notes slumped over 25bps before coming back to trade flat. The market was able to find its composure as the session progressed.
- USD direction placing its focus on upcoming US CPI data later in the session; Dealers noted that a hot outcome in the reading could test the Fed to question whether tame inflation or bolster confidence.
- EUR/USD was just under the 1.07 level as the ECB rate hawks appeared to be endangered given the banking situation. Markets still expect the ECB to hike later this week but now pricing in a 25bps move and a much earlier end to the hiking cycle.
- GBP/USD was at 1.2150 as the recent UK wage data said to raise the case for BOE staying put at its March meeting. Currently about a 40% change BOE keep its policy steady.
- USD/JPY above 134 as the Japanese 10-year yield moved below the prior YCC ceiling of 0,25% giving the BOJ time to evaluate its stance under the new governor.
Economic data
- (SE) Sweden Feb PES Unemployment Rate: % v 3.1% prior.
- (NL) Netherlands Feb CPI M/M: +1.0% v -1.4% prior; Y/Y (final): 8.0% v 8.0% prelim.
- CPI EU Harmonized (final) M/M: 1.3% v 1.3% prelim; Y/Y: 8.9% v 8.9% prelim.
- (FI) Finland Feb CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 8.8% v 8.4% prior.
- (IN) India Feb Wholesale Prices (WPI) Y/Y: 3.9% v 4.0%e.
- (UK) Feb Jobless Claims Change: -11.2 v -30.3K prior; Claimant Count Rate: 3.7% v 3.8% prior.
- (UK) Jan Average Weekly Earnings 3M/Y/Y: 5.7% v 5.7%e; Weekly Earnings (ex-Bonus) 3M/Y/Y: 6.5% v 6.6%e.
- (UK) Jan ILO Unemployment Rate: 3.7% v 3.8%e ; Employment Change 3M/3M: +65K v +53Ke.
- (CH) Swiss Feb Producer & Import Prices M/M: -0.2% v +0.7% prior; Y/Y: 2.7% v 3.3% prior.
- (ES) Spain Feb Final CPI M/M: 0.9% v 1.0% prelim; Y/Y: 6.0% v 6.1% prelim.
- (ES) Spain Feb Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.5% v 1.0% prelim; Y/Y: 6.0% v 6.1% prelim.
- (ES) Spain Feb Final CPI Core M/M: +0.7% v -0.2% prior; Y/Y (final): 7.6% v 7.7% prelim.
- (ES) Spain Jan House Transactions Y/Y: +6.6% v -10.2% prior.
- (CZ) Czech Jan Retail Sales (ex-auto) Y/Y: -7.7% v -7.9%e.
- (HK) Hong Kong Q4 PPI Y/Y: -0.4% v +0.4% prior.
- (HK) Hong Kong Q4 Industrial Production Y/Y: -0.1% v -0.6% prior.
- (IT) Italy Jan Industrial Production M/M: -0.7% v -0.4%e; Y/Y: 1.4% v 2.9%e; Industrial Production (unadj) Y/Y: -5.8% v -6.7% prior.
- (ZA) South Africa Jan Total Mining Production M/M: +4.4% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: -1.9% v -2.8%e; Gold Production Y/Y: +3.7% v -3.3% prior; Platinum Production Y/Y: -15.2% v -5.4% prior.
Fixed income issuance
- (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) sold €1.995B vs. €1.0-2.0B indicated range in 0.75% July 2027 DSL Bonds; Avg Yield: 2.559% v 0.511%.
- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR20.0T vs. IDR20.0T target in bills and bond.
- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR3.9B vs. ZAR3.9B indicated in 2031, 2035 and 2037 bonds.
- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €1.853B vs. €1.5-2.5B indicated range in 3-month and 9-month bill.
Looking ahead
- OPEC Monthly Oil Report (no set time).
- 06:00 (US) Feb NFIB Small Business Optimism Index: 90.2e v 90.3 prior.
- 06:00 (IT) Italy Istat Releases the Monthly Economic Note.
- 06:00 (EU) Daily Euribor Fixing.
- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £3.0B in 3.25% Jan 2033 Gilts.
- 06:00 (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) to sell €8.0-9.75B in 3-year and 7-year, 12-year and 50-year BTP Bonds.
- 06:00 (SI) Slovenia to sell 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.
- 06:00 (FI) Finland to sell combined €2.0B in 6-month and 9-month bills.
- 06:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.
- 06:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.
- 06:30 (DE) Germany to sell €5.0B in 2.20% Apr 2028 BOBL; Avg Yield: % v 2.59% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 1.80x prior (Feb 21st 2023).
- 06:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.
- 06:30 (PL) Poland to sell Bonds.
- 06:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).
- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Jan Manufacturing Production M/M: -0.5%e v +0.1% prior; Y/Y: -5.4%e v -4.7% prior.
- 07:55 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.
- 08:30 (US) Feb CPI M/M: 0.4%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 6.0%e v 6.4% prior.
- 08:30 (US) Feb CPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.4%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 5.5%e v 5.6% prior.
- 08:30 (US) Feb CPI Index NSA: 300.860e v 299.170 prior; CPI Core (seasonally adj): 303.736e v 302.702 prior.
- 08:30 (US) Feb Real Avg Hourly Earning Y/Y: No est v -1.9% prior (revised from -1.8%); Real Avg Weekly Earnings Y/Y: No est v -1.9% prior (revised from -1.5%).
- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jan Manufacturing Sales M/M: No est v -1.5% prior.
- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.
- 09:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (NMB) Feb Minutes.
- 09:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.
- 09:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed).
- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Feb National CPI M/M: 6.0%e v 6.0% prior; Y/Y: 101.2%e v 98.8% prior.
- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.
- 17:20 (US) Fed’s Bowman.
- 17:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q4 Current Account (NZ$): -7.7Be v -10.2B prior; Current Account to GDP Ratio YTD: -8.5%e v -7.9% prior.
- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Feb Unemployment Rate: 3.0%e v 2.9% prior.
- 19:50 (JP) (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Jan Minutes (two decisions ago).
- 21:10 (JP) BOJ Outright Bond Purchase Operation for 1~3 Years; 3~5 Years; 5~10 Years and 25-Years~ maturities.
- 21:20 (CN) China PBoC 1-year MLF setting.
- 21:30 (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) to sell KRW1.3T in 3-year Bonds.
- 22:00 (CN) China Feb Industrial Production Y/Y: YTD Y/Y: 2.6%e v 3.6% prior.
- 22:00 (CN) China Feb Retail Sales YTD Y/Y: 3.5%e v -0.2% prior.
- 22:00 (CN) China Feb YTD Fixed Urban Assets Y/Y: 4.5%e v 5.1% prior.
- 22:00 (CN) China Feb YTD Property Investment Y/Y: -8.5%e v -10.0% prior.
- 22:00 (CN) China Feb Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.3%e v 5.5% prior.
- 23:00 (KR) South Korea Jan M2 Money Supply M/M: No est v -0.2% prior; “L” Money Supply M/M: No est v -0.9% prior.
- 23:00 (TH) Thailand to sell combined THB35B in 2026 and 2052 bonds.
- 23:30 (KR) South Korea to sell KRW1.0T in in 2-month Financial Bills.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0700 ahead of US inflation data
EUR/USD has managed to stage a rebound and returned to 1.0700 area following the decline witnessed in the early European morning. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals and limits the pair's upside as investors await February inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2150 as focus shifts to US CPI
GBP/USD lost its traction and dropped below 1.2150 in the early European session after the data from the UK showed that wage inflation softened in February. As investors move to the sidelines while waiting for the US CPI data, the pair consolidates its daily losses.
Gold retreats toward $1,900 as US yields rebound
Gold price lost its traction following Monday's impressive rally and declined to the $1,900 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day above 3.6%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot ahead of the key US inflation report.
Is this Bitcoin price rally sustainable? Will BTC hit $30,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has recovered the losses it experienced by the end of last week. The sell-off was caused mainly due to failing banks in the United States which in turn triggered a depeg in major US-based stablecoins.
US Inflation Preview: Five scenarios for trading the Core CPI whipsaw within the SVB storm Premium
What a difference one week makes – from over 50% for a 50 bps increase to borrowing costs to speculation of a halt to any increases in interest rates. The US CPI report has the final word in setting expectations for the Fed meeting.