Notes/observations

- Market jitters continue; questions linger whether the rate hike cycle has exposed cracks among key players.

- Banking crisis calls Fed interest rate path into question.

- Focus on US CPI data later in the session; A hot outcome could test the Fed to question whether tame inflation or bolster confidence.

Asia

- Australia Feb NAB Business Confidence: -4 v +6 prior.

- China opens up Australia Coal imports to all domestic companies; Ends restriction imposed late 2020.

Americas

- Moody’s placed a series of US banks under downgrade warnings.

- Nomura calling for 25bps Fed rate cut at the March 22nd meeting, also expected QT to be halted at the Mar Fed me.

- President Biden stated that he would speak with China Pres Xi "soon" (did not specify when).

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.22% at 443.78, FTSE -0.51% at 7,509.88, DAX +0.19% at 14,986.95, CAC-40 -0.10% at 7,004.73, IBEX-35 0.00% at 8,959.02, FTSE MIB -0.30% at 26,106.00, SMI -0.28% at 10,602.70, S&P 500 Futures +0.23%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices opened mixed but turned lower through the early hours of trading; better performing sectors include real estate and health care; underperforming sectors include industrials and financials; focus on release of US CPI later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Lennar.

Equities

- Energy: Italgas [IG.IT] +1.5% (discussions with Vivendi).

- Financials: Credit Suisse [CSGN.CH] -2.0% (notes material weakness in its financial reporting); Generali [G.IT] +2.5% (earnings), Close Brothers [CBG.UK] -5.5% (earnings).

- Healthcare: GSK [GSK.UK] +1.0% (positive vaccine results).

- Industrials: Costain [COST.UK] +10.0% (earnings), Volkswagen [VOW3.DE] -3.0% (annual report), Komax Holding [KOMN.CH] -4.5% (earnings), Flughafen Zuerich [FNZH.CH] +0.5% (earnings).

- Materials: Wacker Chemie [WCH.DE] +3.0% (earnings).

Speakers

- ECB's Stournaras (Greece) stated that there was no impact on region’s banking sector from SVB collapse.

- EU Economic Commissioner Gentiloni (Italy) stated ahead of the EcoFin meeting that needed to discuss some aspects of fiscal proposal.

- South Africa Central Bank (SARB) official Cassim stated that the country could get more inflation shocks.

Currencies/fixed income

- The session began on a risk aversion note after Credit Suisse announced it found material weaknesses in internal control of 2022 & 2021 financial reporting. Yields dropped sharply with the US 10-year testing 3.47% and the short-end of German 2-year notes slumped over 25bps before coming back to trade flat. The market was able to find its composure as the session progressed.

- USD direction placing its focus on upcoming US CPI data later in the session; Dealers noted that a hot outcome in the reading could test the Fed to question whether tame inflation or bolster confidence.

- EUR/USD was just under the 1.07 level as the ECB rate hawks appeared to be endangered given the banking situation. Markets still expect the ECB to hike later this week but now pricing in a 25bps move and a much earlier end to the hiking cycle.

- GBP/USD was at 1.2150 as the recent UK wage data said to raise the case for BOE staying put at its March meeting. Currently about a 40% change BOE keep its policy steady.

- USD/JPY above 134 as the Japanese 10-year yield moved below the prior YCC ceiling of 0,25% giving the BOJ time to evaluate its stance under the new governor.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Feb PES Unemployment Rate: % v 3.1% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Feb CPI M/M: +1.0% v -1.4% prior; Y/Y (final): 8.0% v 8.0% prelim.

- CPI EU Harmonized (final) M/M: 1.3% v 1.3% prelim; Y/Y: 8.9% v 8.9% prelim.

- (FI) Finland Feb CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: 8.8% v 8.4% prior.

- (IN) India Feb Wholesale Prices (WPI) Y/Y: 3.9% v 4.0%e.

- (UK) Feb Jobless Claims Change: -11.2 v -30.3K prior; Claimant Count Rate: 3.7% v 3.8% prior.

- (UK) Jan Average Weekly Earnings 3M/Y/Y: 5.7% v 5.7%e; Weekly Earnings (ex-Bonus) 3M/Y/Y: 6.5% v 6.6%e.

- (UK) Jan ILO Unemployment Rate: 3.7% v 3.8%e ; Employment Change 3M/3M: +65K v +53Ke.

- (CH) Swiss Feb Producer & Import Prices M/M: -0.2% v +0.7% prior; Y/Y: 2.7% v 3.3% prior.

- (ES) Spain Feb Final CPI M/M: 0.9% v 1.0% prelim; Y/Y: 6.0% v 6.1% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Feb Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.5% v 1.0% prelim; Y/Y: 6.0% v 6.1% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Feb Final CPI Core M/M: +0.7% v -0.2% prior; Y/Y (final): 7.6% v 7.7% prelim.

- (ES) Spain Jan House Transactions Y/Y: +6.6% v -10.2% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Jan Retail Sales (ex-auto) Y/Y: -7.7% v -7.9%e.

- (HK) Hong Kong Q4 PPI Y/Y: -0.4% v +0.4% prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Q4 Industrial Production Y/Y: -0.1% v -0.6% prior.

- (IT) Italy Jan Industrial Production M/M: -0.7% v -0.4%e; Y/Y: 1.4% v 2.9%e; Industrial Production (unadj) Y/Y: -5.8% v -6.7% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Jan Total Mining Production M/M: +4.4% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: -1.9% v -2.8%e; Gold Production Y/Y: +3.7% v -3.3% prior; Platinum Production Y/Y: -15.2% v -5.4% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (NL) Netherlands Debt Agency (DSTA) sold €1.995B vs. €1.0-2.0B indicated range in 0.75% July 2027 DSL Bonds; Avg Yield: 2.559% v 0.511%.

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR20.0T vs. IDR20.0T target in bills and bond.

- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR3.9B vs. ZAR3.9B indicated in 2031, 2035 and 2037 bonds.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €1.853B vs. €1.5-2.5B indicated range in 3-month and 9-month bill.

Looking ahead

- OPEC Monthly Oil Report (no set time).

- 06:00 (US) Feb NFIB Small Business Optimism Index: 90.2e v 90.3 prior.

- 06:00 (IT) Italy Istat Releases the Monthly Economic Note.

- 06:00 (EU) Daily Euribor Fixing.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £3.0B in 3.25% Jan 2033 Gilts.

- 06:00 (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) to sell €8.0-9.75B in 3-year and 7-year, 12-year and 50-year BTP Bonds.

- 06:00 (SI) Slovenia to sell 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 06:00 (FI) Finland to sell combined €2.0B in 6-month and 9-month bills.

- 06:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.

- 06:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 06:30 (DE) Germany to sell €5.0B in 2.20% Apr 2028 BOBL; Avg Yield: % v 2.59% prior; bid-to-cover: x v 1.80x prior (Feb 21st 2023).

- 06:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 06:30 (PL) Poland to sell Bonds.

- 06:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa Jan Manufacturing Production M/M: -0.5%e v +0.1% prior; Y/Y: -5.4%e v -4.7% prior.

- 07:55 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 08:30 (US) Feb CPI M/M: 0.4%e v 0.5% prior; Y/Y: 6.0%e v 6.4% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Feb CPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.4%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 5.5%e v 5.6% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Feb CPI Index NSA: 300.860e v 299.170 prior; CPI Core (seasonally adj): 303.736e v 302.702 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Feb Real Avg Hourly Earning Y/Y: No est v -1.9% prior (revised from -1.8%); Real Avg Weekly Earnings Y/Y: No est v -1.9% prior (revised from -1.5%).

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jan Manufacturing Sales M/M: No est v -1.5% prior.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (NMB) Feb Minutes.

- 09:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia announcement on upcoming OFZ bond issuance (held on Wed).

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Feb National CPI M/M: 6.0%e v 6.0% prior; Y/Y: 101.2%e v 98.8% prior.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 17:20 (US) Fed’s Bowman.

- 17:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q4 Current Account (NZ$): -7.7Be v -10.2B prior; Current Account to GDP Ratio YTD: -8.5%e v -7.9% prior.

- 19:00 (KR) South Korea Feb Unemployment Rate: 3.0%e v 2.9% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Jan Minutes (two decisions ago).

- 21:10 (JP) BOJ Outright Bond Purchase Operation for 1~3 Years; 3~5 Years; 5~10 Years and 25-Years~ maturities.

- 21:20 (CN) China PBoC 1-year MLF setting.

- 21:30 (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) to sell KRW1.3T in 3-year Bonds.

- 22:00 (CN) China Feb Industrial Production Y/Y: YTD Y/Y: 2.6%e v 3.6% prior.

- 22:00 (CN) China Feb Retail Sales YTD Y/Y: 3.5%e v -0.2% prior.

- 22:00 (CN) China Feb YTD Fixed Urban Assets Y/Y: 4.5%e v 5.1% prior.

- 22:00 (CN) China Feb YTD Property Investment Y/Y: -8.5%e v -10.0% prior.

- 22:00 (CN) China Feb Surveyed Jobless Rate: 5.3%e v 5.5% prior.

- 23:00 (KR) South Korea Jan M2 Money Supply M/M: No est v -0.2% prior; “L” Money Supply M/M: No est v -0.9% prior.

- 23:00 (TH) Thailand to sell combined THB35B in 2026 and 2052 bonds.

- 23:30 (KR) South Korea to sell KRW1.0T in in 2-month Financial Bills.