In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

The Japanese have officially started to express their concerns about the recent increased volatility on the yen. As a result, the yen has strengthened rapidly.

USDJPY drops and aims for the 38,2% Fibonacci along with the mid-term up trendline.

EURJPY creates a false breakout pattern on the 144.3 resistance. That is a very promising occasion to go short.

The USD weakens across the board. EURUSD is back above parity with the price currently testing the 1.01 resistance.

GBPUSD is breaking the mid-term down trendline, that can bring a nice buy signal.

AUDUSD bounces off a key, long-term horizontal support. This is bullish in the mid-term.

Gold enjoys the weaker dollar and bounces off the 1690 USD/oz support with a very nice inverse head and shoulders pattern.

WTI oil settles below 86 USD/bbl., the perspectives are negative.