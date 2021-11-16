Vodafone climbs in early trading but FTSE 100 mixed

UK indices are struggling in early trading, despite several strong earnings reports this morning.
FTSE 100 edges down.
Inflation outlook continues to dog markets.
Vodafone leads a group of improved earnings.
The FTSE 100 continues to slip back from an opening high as investors focus on impending US retail sales and worry that indices and stocks generally have come too far, too fast in a short space of time. A lack of really heavyweight news for the week so far has thrown the spotlight back on the central bank and inflation outlook, with some trimming of earnings forecasts going on as everyone attempts to peer ahead into 2022. Euro weakness continues to provide fuel for gains in European indices, which have outpaced the UK market this morning. A slew of decent earnings updates from UK firms this morning has been unable to have much positive impact on UK indices; Vodafone has rallied on news that its earnings outlook is improving, while a return to profit for Land Securities has pushed this share price back to its 2021 highs.
Restaurant Group is the really big gainer for the day, but it shares a similarity with Vodafone in that both have been on the slide since late spring. Today’s earnings updates from both provide a sense that things may be turning around, although the big caveat will be whether rising inflation continues to hit consumer spending early next year. Like many big winners from the first half of the year, the two have seen steady declines in the shares, which today’s bounces go some way to addressing.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 36,083, down four points from last night’s close.
