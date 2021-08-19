FOMC minutes were hawkish, the market reaction was negative, but not alarmingly negative. But the VIX index jumped 20% as reaction to the latest FOMC minutes release. In this episode, I discuss why the VIX index is a good hedge for an eventual market turmoil.

The US dollar index advanced to the highest levels since November, and could further extend gains against its major counterparts on the back of a clear hawkish divergence from the Fed.

The question is, will the Fed walk to talk?

Elsewhere, oil prices push lower on the back of rising Covid worries, while in equities, the SMI hit fresh record, but the high concentration of a couple of stock sin the SMI index could be a turn-off for investors looking for a more diversified portfolio of Swiss businesses. This is where the Swiss Bliss comes in the picture!