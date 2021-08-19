FOMC minutes were hawkish, the market reaction was negative, but not alarmingly negative. But the VIX index jumped 20% as reaction to the latest FOMC minutes release. In this episode, I discuss why the VIX index is a good hedge for an eventual market turmoil.
The US dollar index advanced to the highest levels since November, and could further extend gains against its major counterparts on the back of a clear hawkish divergence from the Fed.
The question is, will the Fed walk to talk?
Elsewhere, oil prices push lower on the back of rising Covid worries, while in equities, the SMI hit fresh record, but the high concentration of a couple of stock sin the SMI index could be a turn-off for investors looking for a more diversified portfolio of Swiss businesses. This is where the Swiss Bliss comes in the picture!
EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1700 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1700, sitting at the lowest level since November 2020 on broad US dollar strength. Coronavirus fears underpin greenback’s safe-haven demand, DXY technical breakout adds fuel to rally amid Fed’s tapering expectations. US Jobless Claims awaited.
GBP/USD refreshes monthly lows toward 1.3700 on USD strength
GBP/USD edges lower towards 1.3700 ahead of the London open. The US dollar continues to stay strong on risk aversion and hawkish FOMC minutes. Sterling struggles with slowing inflation, which suggests BOE could be in no hurry to raise the interest rate.
Gold struggles to recover on growth concerns, firmer USD
Gold fades bounce off intraday low while trading around $1,778, as European traders brace for Thursday’s bell. The yellow metal prints the biggest daily losses since the August 09 slump as the market sentiment sours amid coronavirus fears.
Solana might hit $100 after a brief retracement
Solana price saw a sudden outburst of buying pressure on August 14, which originated a massive and explosive rally. This upswing pushed SOL to a new all-time high. Solana price flashed a sell signal on August 13 and set up a red daily candlestick the next day.
Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike
Minutes of July 27-28 FOMC advance taper discussion. Credit market response shows caution, yields stable. Equities fall hard on rate fears, dollar gains on safety. July Retail Sales and Aug Consumer Sentiment may delay implementation.