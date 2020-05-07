Global risk appetite improves across the board after US-China officials announced the resumption of trade talks via telephone, aimed at completing phase 1 deal. GBP lost its post-BoE gain to break below 1.23, dragging down all GBP crosses. US weekly jobless claims hit nearly 3.2 mn last week, down from 3.8 million the prior week and the record 6.9 mn seen in late March. Total claims have now reached 33 mn over the past 7 weeks. The VIX is nearing its lowest level in over 2 months, while oil attempts retesting its 55-DMA of 26.00.
The US Treasury's plan to borrow nearly $3 trillion between April and June to finance the govt's response to the coronavirus economic fallout, means the govt deficit will exceed $4 trillion for the year. This may not be an immediate problem as long as the Federal Reserve is ready to buy up the US debt. But the fact that the debt jubilee (debt forgiveness) has been making the rounds and rumblings about the US reconsidering paying its debt obligations to foreign investors, with whom it has political/commercial disagreements, may raise a more serious question for a later time.
Meanwhile, in a sign of stabilisation, US indices have not had a +(-) 3% day in over 2 weeks, while the VIX is nearing 2-month lows. SPX eyes 2920 and DOW30 24180/200.
GBP was temporarily boosted by the BoE's decision to vote unanimously at keeping rates unchanged at 0.10% and bond purchases steady a £645 bn. As cable retests 1.2280s, EURGBP extends gains towards 0.8830s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD back to the 1.0800 area as dollar’s bulls step back
The dollar is the weakest in this American session, as investors are once again preferring high-yielding assets. Commodities and equities are on the run, EUR/USD struggling to recover the 1.0800 threshold.
GBP/USD nears 1.2400 amid broad dollar’s weakness
The GBP/USD pair recovered nicely from a daily low of 1.2265 to trade over 100 pips higher. Mounting speculation that US rates could turn negative early 2021 weigh on the greenback.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Prediction Prices: Bitcoin points to $10450, awaiting the Halving
Bitcoin and Ethereum confirm terminal structures in the short term. Ripple continues to show weakness, but technical details open the door to a possible rebound in the short term.
Gold: There has been a big reversal today!
The hourly chart shows the extent of the change in sentiment over the last 24 hours. On Wednesday the price it a low of USD 1682.30 and now there has been a rise of over $30 per ounce to the upside.
WTI turns negative on the day, trades below $25
Crude oil prices gained traction during the Asian session on Thursday and continued to push higher. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which lost 6% on Wednesday, rose all the way up to $27.77 but erased its gains during the American trading hours.