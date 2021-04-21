- Overview of market sentiment at the EU open (00:00).
- Update on the global COVID situation (11:35).
- Netflix shares fall as much as 13% after earnings report (17:30).
- Fed's Powell says won't allow 'substantial' overshoot of inflation (23:00).
- API oil inventories show surprise build of 436k (24:44).
- Summary of main calendar events for today (25:02).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 as the dollar gains further ground
EUR/USD is under pressure as the dollar gains ground across the board, amid a damp market mood. The euro fails to benefit from the European regulators' decision to reinstate the J&J vaccine.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3950 amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3950, extending the pullback from its seven-week highs. The dollar benefits from the risk-off mood, while the pound struggles after CPI missed with 0.7% and as UK PM Johnson warns of winter covid wave.
XAU/USD bulls await a move beyond 100-day EMA near $1,790 level
Gold gained traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. Renewed COVID-19 jitters provided a modest lift to the safe-haven metal. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains.
Binance needs to breach this crucial supply barrier to set up record levels again
Binance Coin price shows a short-term rejection around the supply zone’s upper layer at $594.32. A close above the said level is a must if BNB bulls want to scale to new highs. Supply distribution shows that whales holding between 100,000 to 1,000,000 BNB are accumulating.
Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD
Bank of Canada is expected to leave its policy unchanged at 0.25%. Investors await adjustments to BoC’s asset-buying program. USD/CAD is likely to react more significantly to a dovish surprise.